Delhi extends friendship agreement with Japan’s Fukuoka for three years

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 20

The Delhi Government on Monday extended the Friendship Agreement with Japan’s Fukuoka Prefectural Government (FPG) for three years. The agreement was first signed in 2007 and has now been extended until 2026.

A 35-member delegation led by Vice-Governor Akie Omagari from the FPG arrived at the Delhi Secretariat to meet Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday.

Kejriwal said: “Delhi and Fukuoka have had a Friendship Agreement since March 5, 2007 and I am delighted that the same is now being extended for a further period of three years till March 31, 2026.”

The delegation visited Delhi to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the twinning agreement between the Delhi government and the FPG. During the ceremony, CM Kejriwal and Omagari signed the twinning agreement.

The CM said: “Our friendship isn’t a mere agreement between two cities, the influence of Indian culture, particularly through Buddhism, has left an indelible mark on Japanese society, fostering a genuine sense of closeness among the Japanese people toward Indi and Delhi.”

The agreement aims to explore possibilities in the areas of environment-related major issues today.

FPG Vice-Governor Omagari said: “This December, I’m delighted that there is a visit of Delhi Government Art and Culture delegates and we’re looking forward to it.”

Areas of mutual cooperation

The collaboration between the two governments has focused on various areas of mutual cooperation, including environment, culture, tourism, heritage, education and youth exchange

