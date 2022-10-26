Delhi Fire Dept received 201 calls on Diwali

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 25

As many as 201 fire-related calls were received by the Delhi Fire Department on Diwali, which was 32 per cent higher than last year, officials said on Tuesday.

According to officials, the department received 152 fire-related calls in 2021, 205 in 2020, 245 in 2019, 271 in 2018, 204 in 2017, 243 in 2016 and 290 in 2015.

Earlier, the Fire Department had said it would deploy fire tenders at 22 spots on Sunday and on Diwali from 5 pm till midnight as a precautionary measure.

An internal committee headed by the chief fire officer was directed to identify 50 spots in the National Capital where mobile fire tenders could be deployed. These spots were selected on the basis of an analysis of yearly fire-related calls received on Diwali.

In one of the incidents on Monday, a fire broke out in a garment factory in east Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar area in the evening. Four people were rescued from the third floor of the factory. A fireman suffered minor injuries in the operation.

A fire also broke out in a restaurant in northwest Delhi’s Prashant Vihar area. Officials said information about the fire was received at 8.50 pm, following which fire tenders were rushed to the spot.