Delhi gears up for monsoon waterlogging, but residents sceptical

New Delhi, June 19

With the monsoon season looming just around the corner, residents of Delhi are voicing apprehensions about the city’s persistent flooding problems, recalling the disruptions caused by severe waterlogging last year. Many feel that sufficient measures have not been taken by the authorities to avert a repeat of the chaos experienced during the previous monsoon.

Last year, Delhi witnessed extensive flooding following heavy rains in the National Capital Region (NCR) and the release of floodwaters from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana, located 250 km away. The city recorded an unprecedented 153 mm of rain within 24 hours up to early July 9, 2023, marking the highest single-day rainfall in July since 1982, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The aftermath was stark: streets submerged, widespread traffic disruptions, buildings damaged and numerous rescues from flooded areas in places like Ghaziabad. Schools and colleges were compelled to shut down temporarily due to severe weather conditions.

Reflecting on last year’s ordeal, Delhiites shared their harrowing experiences. Zaynah, a resident of Jamia Nagar, recalled, “The area near my home remained safe, but where I was interning, the streets were flooded knee-deep. Despite the short distance between my home and office, I had to rely on e-rickshaws to navigate through the inundated roads.”

Arnavee from Okhla added, “Navigating Delhi’s traffic is always challenging, but last July was particularly daunting with floods everywhere, especially along the Yamuna riverbank.”

In response to the concerns, Delhi’s Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj assured citizens last week that stringent measures were in place to prevent a recurrence of last year’s floods. Inspecting the ITO Barrage to assess the progress of river desilting, he attributed last year’s flood to blockages in the barrage gates under Haryana’s jurisdiction.

“Pilot cuts have been strategically implemented at obstruction points. Once the Yamuna flows with force, these measures will clear the channel, significantly reducing flood risks,” Bharadwaj affirmed.

Additionally, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Public Works Department (PWD) have intensified efforts to clean drains across the city, aiming to mitigate the possibility of flooding caused by drain overflows.

However, amidst these assurances, residents like Pooja from Laxmi Nagar remain skeptical. “Last year, our area faced severe flooding due to poorly constructed roads. Though I personally did not travel much, my roommates struggled to commute to work,” she lamented.

Aditi, a doctor residing on Lodhi Road, echoed similar concerns. “While I was fortunate not to face flooding directly, friends in nearby areas endured significant disruptions. Basic activities like grocery shopping and commuting to work became nightmarish tasks,” she shared.

When questioned about pre-emptive measures in her locality, Aditi expressed disappointment. “I haven’t witnessed any drain cleaning initiatives or other precautionary steps being taken,” she noted.

As the city braces itself for the monsoon onslaught, the assurance from the authorities coupled with the skepticism among residents underscores the delicate balance between hope for a flood-free season and lingering concerns over past experiences.

