Delhi girl murder: Police recreates crime scene, may do psychoanalysis test of accused

IANS

New Delhi, May 31

The Delhi Police took Sahil, who brutally stabbed his 16-year-old girlfriend to death in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, to the crime spot to recreate the scene.

Sources said that he was taken to the crime spot in the Shahbad Dairy area around 4 am on Wednesday.

According to sources, it has been reported that investigators may consider conducting a psychoanalysis test or psycho assessment test on Sahil.

During the psychoanalysis test, Sahil will be questioned about his family, friends, and lifestyle.

The test is expected to last approximately three hours and is intended to assist the police in gaining insight into the killer's mental condition.

Experienced psychiatrists will be responsible for conducting the test, as mentioned by the sources.

The 20-year-old has revealed to investigators that he committed the act out of anger after she began ignoring him.

Police teams have conducted searches near Rithala Metro station in an effort to find the knife used in the crime, as Sahil claimed to have disposed of it in the nearby bushes. However, the weapon is yet to be recovered.

An official involved in the investigation said that Sahil has been inconsistent with his statements, and all of them are currently being verified. During initial questioning, it was also disclosed that the accused had purchased the knife from Haridwar around 15 days prior to the day of crime.

"Sahil said that 16-year-old Sakshi was allegedly meeting her ex-boyfriend Praveen, whom she had broken up with four years ago but remained in contact with. Sahil confessed to feeling agitated as she ignored him," said the official.

According to the police, Sakshi and her friend Bhawna's boyfriend Ajay, also known as Jhabru, had previously warned Sahil to stay away from her.