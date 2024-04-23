Delhi governance at a standstill: Bidhuri

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 22

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, has raised concerns over the apparent halt in the functioning of the Delhi Government. He highlighted lack of cabinet meetings, absence of action plans and minimal administrative activity over the past month.

Bidhuri remarked, “The Delhi Government’s operations have come to a complete halt in recent weeks. There has been no convening of the cabinet, no formulation of a summer action plan for essential utilities like electricity and water and no efforts to address potential challenges arising from the upcoming monsoon season.”

He pointed out the unprecedented circumstances surrounding the AAP government, noting, “Delhi is facing an unparalleled constitutional crisis. It is unprecedented for a Chief Minister to insist on governing from jail while essential administrative tasks remain neglected.”

Furthermore, Bidhuri criticised the government’s priorities, accusing them of focusing more on monitoring CM Arvind Kejriwal’s health than addressing critical issues.

Expressing apprehension over the impending summer challenges, Bidhuri emphasised the need for proactive planning. “As the summer heat intensifies, Delhi is on the brink of a severe water crisis affecting a large portion of the city. Despite the looming monsoon season, no preparatory measures have been put in place,” he added.

He urged the Lieutenant-Governor to intervene promptly, calling for immediate action to address the governance lapse. “The L-G should consult constitutional experts and report to the Central Government. We cannot let Delhi residents suffer due to the inaction and false promises of a single party,” he added.

