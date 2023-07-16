 Delhi government to give financial aid of Rs 10,000 to flood-hit families : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  Delhi

Delhi government to give financial aid of Rs 10,000 to flood-hit families

CM Kejriwal says special camps to be set up for Aadhaar, other documents washed away in floods

Delhi government to give financial aid of Rs 10,000 to flood-hit families

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal interacts with people at a flood relief camp following monsoon rains, at Mori Gate in New Delhi, on Sunday, July 16, 2023. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, July 16

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced the Delhi government will provide a financial aid of Rs 10,000 each to the flood-affected families.

Taking to Twitter, he said many poor families living along the Yamuna banks have lost their homes in the floods and some have lost all their belongings.

“A financial aid of Rs 10,000 will be provided to each family affected by the floods,” Kejriwal said.

The Delhi government will set up special camps for those who lost their Aadhaar cards and other important documents, and make arrangements for books and clothes for the affected children, Kejriwal announced.

He made the announcement during a visit to a relief camp in north Delhi's Mori Gate.

Regarding the ongoing efforts to control the flood situation, Kejriwal said pumps are being used to reduce the water level in the affected areas.

The progress varies across different locations, but the water level is gradually decreasing, he said.

"We have established relief camps in various locations, primarily in schools and dharmashalas, to provide necessary amenities such as toilets and clean water," he told reporters at the relief camp.

The chief minister acknowledged the challenges faced by the people of Yamuna Bazaar, where the floodwaters caused significant damage.

As many individuals lost their important documents, including Aadhaar cards, the chief minister assured them that special camps would be organised to help them get these essential documents.

He also highlighted the plight of children who lost their books and school uniforms due to the flooding. He assured the affected families that the government is actively working on providing replacements for these items at the earliest.

Considering the muddy conditions in the affected areas, Kejriwal said efforts would be made to fill up 'keechad' with dry soil to expedite the drying process.

"The government is exploring various means to provide ad hoc relief to the flood-affected individuals, including compensation for their losses," he said, adding specific details and announcements regarding this assistance will be made soon.

Addressing a question regarding the Yamuna bridge maintenance payments, he clarified that the responsibility lies with the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), which is owned by the central government.

The CM again urged all political parties, particularly the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), to refrain from engaging in blame game during this critical time, and emphasised the importance of working together to address the challenges posed by the floods and to restore normalcy in the affected areas.

Following the visit, he tweeted, "I personally visited a relief camp set up in a school at Mori Gate to oversee the arrangements. Along with providing shelter for the affected people, arrangements for food, water, and toilets have been made."

"For those whose important documents and children's books have been washed away in the floods, special camps will be set up later to provide them assistance...arrangements will be made for books and clothes for the children. The government will soon announce assistance for those who have suffered significant losses. We are reaching out to the flood-affected people with all possible help," the CM said.

He also tweeted to inform that the Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant has been started. This will restore water supply to the tune of 105 MGD in assembly constituencies namely Rajinder Nagar, Karol Bagh, Ballimaran, Chandni Chowk, Patel Nagar, Palam Vihar, Delhi Cantt and also in NDMC areas.

