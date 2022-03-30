Delhi govt giving step-motherly treatment to municipal corporations, says Shah; moves Bill to unify three MCs

Vibha Sharma
New Delhi, March 30
Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday moved for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, that seeks to unify the three municipal corporations of Delhi.
Alleging “step-motherly” treatment by the state government, but without naming the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP Government, Shah said that after analysing the reasons for truncating the body, one thing was clear that it was not done in a proper way.
Talking of resource gaps in the three MCs, Shah said while one (MC) is surplus (in surplus), the other two suffer liabilities. Also, the three corporations are run in separate ways, he added, pitching for uniformity. The Home Minister said that given the importance of the capital city, similar civic amenities should be available throughout.
