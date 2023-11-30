Delhi Govt notifies Motor Vehicle Aggregator Scheme-2023

New Delhi, November 29
The Kejriwal government notified the Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme-2023 on Wednesday.
The scheme applies to aggregators, delivery service providers, or e-commerce entities operating within the National Capital Territory of Delhi. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said by 2030, the entire fleet of all aggregators in Delhi would become electric.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US files murder-for-hire charge against Indian official, smuggler
On Biden admn’s request, smuggler was held in Czech Republic...
81 crore to benefit as Centre extends foodgrain scheme
PMGKAY to continue for 5 more years from January next