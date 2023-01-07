 Delhi Govt okays streetscaping project : The Tribune India

Delhi Govt okays streetscaping project



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 6

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Manish Sisodia, who is also the PWD Minister, today approved streetscaping projects, which will cost around Rs 36 crores, on four roads in North and South Delhi.

Roads to be developed

  • Road between Dhaulakuan and Dayal Chowk
  • Road from NH-8 to Terminal 1, crossing red light
  • Road from Western Yamuna Canal to Bawana
  • New road from Ring Road to Power Grid Corporation

Under the project, a new road will be constructed between Ring Road and Power Grid Corporation India in South East Delhi at a cost of Rs 2.87 crores.

Along with strengthening the roads, the Public Works Department (PWD) will also ensure maintenance and upkeep of pavements, central verges and service lanes of the entire road stretch, including other allied works such as lane marking, white-washing of parapet walls/railing.

Sisodia said, “The government is working in mission mode to strengthen the roads of the city. The government has ordered an assessment of roads, following which a blueprint will be prepared.”

He also directed the officials to follow the global standards of street design and also ensure compliance with all safety and security standards during the maintenance work of roads.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Amritsar

WhatsApp call from ‘relative’ can cost you dearly

2
Punjab

Merchant navy officer 'drowns' while saving his dog in Punjab's Morinda; had gone on picnic with wife, kids

3
Trending

Sikh men play Selena Gomez and Rema's 'Calm Down' on tabla, here is why Pakistanis are majorly loving it

4
Punjab

Punjab Government extends winter holidays in schools

5
Punjab

Live bomb shell found near Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's official residence in Chandigarh

6
Nation

Shocking CCTV footage of Delhi woman being dragged for 12 km surfaces, 5 accused charged with culpable homicide

7
World

Sajal Aly who worked in Indian movie 'Mom' hits back at ex-Army officer's claim that Pakistani actresses being used as 'honey traps'

8
Nation

Man urinates on woman passenger on board New York-Delhi flight, DGCA seeks report from Air India

9
Delhi

Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault

10
Punjab

Kabaddi coach from Punjab's Moga shot dead in Philippines

Don't Miss

View All
Sikh mum in Canada couldn’t find a proper helmet for her boys, so she designed one to accommodate her their turbans
Sports

Sikh mum in Canada couldn't find a proper helmet for her boys, so she designed one to accommodate their turbans

Cold conditions persist in Haryana, Punjab; Narnaul reels at 2.5 degrees Celsius
Punjab

Cold conditions persist in Haryana, Punjab; Narnaul reels at 2.5 degrees Celsius

Cold wave shock: 25 die due to heart attack, brain stroke in a day in UP's Kanpur
Nation

Cold wave shock: 25 die of heart attack, brain stroke in a day in UP's Kanpur

Prince Harry says William knocked him to floor in row over Meghan
Entertainment

Prince Harry says William knocked him to floor in row over Meghan

Delhi logs season's lowest of 3 degrees Celsius; thick fog in Punjab; bright sunny in Shimla
Nation

At 3 degrees Celsius, Delhi records season's lowest temperature; dense fog envelops Punjab

WhatsApp call from ‘relative’ can cost you dearly
Amritsar

WhatsApp call from ‘relative’ can cost you dearly

Why is Japan offering families Rs 6 lakh per child to move out of Tokyo?
Trending

Why is Japan offering families Rs 6 lakh per child to move out of Tokyo?

Snow forecast from Jan 6 onwards
Himachal

Snow likely in Himachal from January 6 onwards

Top News

Delhi witnesses coldest morning of the season with mercury dropping to 1.5 degrees Celsius

Intense cold wave sweeps Punjab, Haryana; dense fog reduces visibility

The mercury settles at a low of 2 degrees Celsius in Narnaul...

Flights delayed due to bad weather at Delhi's IGI airport

Flights delayed at Delhi's IGI airport due to bad weather

Cold wave conditions and a dense fog are being witnessed all...

Air India 'peeing' incident: Delhi Police arrest accused from Bengaluru

Delhi Police arrest urination incident accused from Bengaluru

Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on the woman, a senior cit...

Sikh mum in Canada couldn’t find a proper helmet for her boys, so she designed one to accommodate her their turbans

Sikh mum in Canada couldn't find a proper helmet for her boys, so she designed one to accommodate their turbans

When Tina Singh's boys started riding bikes, they needed hel...

Sharad Pawar recalls how he used friend’s aircraft to overcome Bal Thackeray’s opposition to Marathi play 'Ghashiram Kotwal'

Sharad Pawar recalls how he used friend's aircraft to overcome Bal Thackeray's opposition to Marathi play 'Ghashiram Kotwal'

Says he used an industrialist friend's aircraft to get the c...


Cities

View All

Amritsar Civic body to crack whip on illegal commercial buildings in holy city

Amritsar Civic body to crack whip on illegal commercial buildings in holy city

Amritsar MC staff face encroachers’ wrath

Wrongly parked vehicles challaned in Amritsar

Railways earns Rs 2.79 crore as fine from ticketless travellers

154 passengers stranded at Amritsar airport for 24 hours

Farmers lay siege to toll plazas for 3 hrs

Punjab farmers lay siege to toll plazas for 3 hours

Bathinda shivers at 1.2 degree C

Akali Dal writes to Nitin Gadkari over flyover in Bathinda

Overhanging mess: Finally, firms cough up Rs 5 crore to lay underground cables in Chandigarh

Overhanging mess: Finally, firms cough up Rs 5 crore to lay underground cables in Chandigarh

Outages leave residents in parts of Mohali shivering

At 11.6 °C, Chandigarh sees season’s coldest day

Chandigarh: Tabletop road crossings at 3 Sector 17 traffic lights soon

60 traders put on notice for flouting plastic ban in Chandigarh

Flights delayed due to bad weather at Delhi's IGI airport

Flights delayed at Delhi's IGI airport due to bad weather

AAP, BJP councillors exchange blows, mayoral poll postponed

Delhi's winter power demand increases to record 5,526 MW

Delhi L-G constitutes Haj panel

GRAP stage III invoked in Delhi-NCR, non-essential construction work banned

Elderly woman killed, five nabbed

Elderly woman killed, five nabbed

3 firing incidents scare residents

3 held with stolen bikes, phones

25 booked for murder bid

Anganwadi workers stage protest, seek regularisation

Hospital rampage: Attempt to murder case registered

Hospital rampage: Attempt to murder case registered

'Security at Civil Hospital a core issue'

6 mobiles, tobacco sachets seized from Central Jail

Chetan Verma is DBA chief

Youth feared drowned as car falls into canal

Swachh Survekshan: MC fails to ensure 100% waste segregation ahead of team’s visit

Swachh Survekshan: Patiala MC fails to ensure 100% waste segregation ahead of team’s visit

Patiala MC team demolishes, seals illegal buildings

Residents stage protest over delay in road construction

Anganwari workers hold protest outside DC office

Punjabi University, Patiala, teacher falls sick during protest, hospitalised