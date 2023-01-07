Delhi Govt okays streetscaping project

New Delhi, January 6
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Manish Sisodia, who is also the PWD Minister, today approved streetscaping projects, which will cost around Rs 36 crores, on four roads in North and South Delhi.
Roads to be developed
- Road between Dhaulakuan and Dayal Chowk
- Road from NH-8 to Terminal 1, crossing red light
- Road from Western Yamuna Canal to Bawana
- New road from Ring Road to Power Grid Corporation
Under the project, a new road will be constructed between Ring Road and Power Grid Corporation India in South East Delhi at a cost of Rs 2.87 crores.
Along with strengthening the roads, the Public Works Department (PWD) will also ensure maintenance and upkeep of pavements, central verges and service lanes of the entire road stretch, including other allied works such as lane marking, white-washing of parapet walls/railing.
Sisodia said, “The government is working in mission mode to strengthen the roads of the city. The government has ordered an assessment of roads, following which a blueprint will be prepared.”
He also directed the officials to follow the global standards of street design and also ensure compliance with all safety and security standards during the maintenance work of roads.
