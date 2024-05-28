Delhi Govt orders fire audit at all health facilities

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 27

In the wake of the Vivek Vihar hospital fire tragedy, the Delhi Government has directed all state-run and private health facilities to conduct a fire audit, even as several safety lapses have come to light at the neonatal hospital with the police also investigating why 27 oxygen cylinders were kept there.

Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday said it had been learnt that oxygen refilling was being carried out at the hospital and stressed that it was illegal for a hospital to have a refilling system since it could lead to fire.

Detailing the government’s response, Bharadwaj unveiled a comprehensive plan to enhance safety standards in healthcare facilities. “We have mandated water sprinklers and smoke detectors for nursing homes over nine metres tall,” he announced, underscoring the importance of proactive measures in preventing fire-related tragedies.

Moreover, Bharadwaj directed all Chief District Medical Officers (CDMOs) to conduct random inspections of private hospitals to ensure compliance with safety regulations.

“Our priority is to ensure that all hospitals are equipped to handle emergencies effectively,” he affirmed.

Addressing concerns about the circumstances surrounding the fire, he revealed plans for a thorough audit of all hospitals. “We have ordered fire audits at all hospitals, with compliance reports due by June 8,” he stated, highlighting the government’s proactive approach to mitigate fire risks.

“In summer, the power load increases that can lead to short circuit. We have also asked hospitals to carry out an audit of their electrical system to ensure that it can withstand the load,” Bharadwaj added.

In recognition of acts of bravery amidst the tragedy, Bharadwaj commended the selfless actions of two nurses and five local citizens who risked their lives to save others. “We will propose their names for bravery awards,” he said, praising their courage and valour.

Expressing solidarity with the victims and their families, he assured that the government was committed to providing support and assistance. “We have recommended compensation for the families affected by this unfortunate incident,” he affirmed, reaffirming the government’s commitment to serving the community.

