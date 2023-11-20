Delhi Govt permits 83 more shops to operate 24x7

PTI

New Delhi, November 19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has granted permission to 83 more shops and commercial establishments in the city to operate round the clock.

Once approved by the Lieutenant Governor, these shops would be able to operate 24 hours, an official statement said.

With this, the total number of shops operating round the clock in the national capital would go up to 635. From 1954 to 2022, only 269 shops were allowed to run 24 hours.

The shop owners will have to comply with the provisions and regulations of the Delhi Shops and Establishment Act, 1954.

The government will monitor these shops to ensure compliance with the regulations and take action against violations.

Under the Delhi Shops and Establishment Act, 122 individuals had expressed interest with the city labour department in running shops for 24 hours. The department had examined the applications and documents, finding deficiencies in 29 application forms, the statement said.

All necessary documents were found to be correct and in accordance with the regulations of the Delhi Shops and Establishment Act for the remaining 83 application forms, leading to the approval of these applications.

#Arvind Kejriwal