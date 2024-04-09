Delhi Govt questions L-G over dual stance on control over transferred subjects

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 8

The Delhi Government voiced its ‘frustration’ on Monday over the confusion surrounding the Lieutenant-Governor’s role in matters transferred to the elected government as per the Constitution of India.

‘Contradictory’ notes In a recent note to the MHA, the L-G office stated that the L-G has no control over subjects transferred to the Delhi Govt.

However, in a new note sent on Monday, the L-G alleged that ministers were not responding to his queries on transferred subjects, leading to criticism from the elected government.

In response, the Delhi Government lambasted the repeated attacks from the L-G’s office, highlighting concerns over the increasing bureaucratic resistance towards the elected government post the GNCTD Amendment Act-2023.

The government said that when the L-G had initially claimed that he has no control over transferred subjects, questions arise regarding the relevance of the L-G seeking meetings to discuss these very subjects.

The government stressed that this discrepancy raised doubts about the consistency and clarity of the L-G’s stance on his role in governance matters.

The government has consistently demanded investigations into officers acting against the interest of Delhi citizens, but has only received excuses from the L-G office, it added.

