Delhi govt raises min wages for workers

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 12

Ahead of Diwali, the Delhi Government today raised the dearness allowance (DA) for daily wage earners, resulting in the increase in monthly wages of unskilled labourers from Rs 16,506 to Rs 16,792, semi-skilled workers from Rs 18,187 to Rs 18,499 and skilled workers from Rs 20,019 to Rs 20,357.

Speaking about the increment, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “Amidst the rising inflation, this is a big step taken in the interest of the labour class. The Delhi Government has hiked the dearness allowance for the unskilled working class in the capital. The move will benefit unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and other workers in all scheduled employment under the aegis of the Delhi Government. This order shall also benefit those in the clerical and supervisory jobs.”

Sisodia said the people employed on minimum wages in the unorganized sector should also get the benefits of the dearness allowances, which are usually offered to state and central government employees.

Additionally, the minimum wage rates for the supervisor and the clerical cadre of employees have also been revised.

Sisodia said due to Covid, every section of the society has been affected financially.

“People are suffering due to back-breaking inflation.