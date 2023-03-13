Delhi Govt releases videos on ‘Happiness Curriculum’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 12

The Delhi Government today launched a video series on 'Happiness Curriculum', an initiative that was introduced in its government schools on July 2018.

The 36-episode series produced by the Education Department aims to explain "purpose of life" and "the role of education" in achieving it.

The 'Happiness Curriculum' was introduced to improve the mental well-being of students. Subjects such as social-emotional learning, critical thinking, problem solving and relationship-building mindfulness are included under the initiative.

The department said it would share the video series with top universities and institutions across the world and incorporate their suggestions to improve the curriculum. During the launch of the series, Education Minister Atishi said, "It is a commendable step taken by the department. The series will make the philosophy of the initiative accessible to people across the globe. The series is available with subtitles."

She added through these videos, teachers and students of Delhi could share what they were learning at the schools with the rest of the world. On this occasion, Education Director Himanshu Gupta said, "For a teacher, good character and knowledge are necessary because the students see them as their idols. The 'Happiness Curriculum' has played a very important role in the character-building and professional development of government school teachers. Now, we want to spread this knowledge."