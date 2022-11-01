 Delhi Govt resubmits campaign file for L-G’s approval : The Tribune India

Red light on, gaadi off

Delhi Govt resubmits campaign file for L-G’s approval

Move comes days after L-G asked CM Kejriwal to reconsider drive

Delhi Govt resubmits campaign file for L-G’s approval

The month-long campaign aims at encouraging drivers to curb vehicular pollution. File photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 31

The Delhi Government on Monday resent the “Red light on, gaadi off” campaign file to Delhi L-G VK Saxena days after he returned it citing lack of merit in the matter.

The AAP government said it had sought fresh approval from the L-G citing global merits of the initiative.Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, “In view of the increasing level of pollution in Delhi, the L-G should immediately approve the ‘Red light on, gaadi off’ campaign. The L-G had claimed that there was no evidence of merits of this campaign and the government has now sent a bunch of evidence to him. Such campaigns have been running in 40 cities of India and similar campaigns are also running in America and London.”

Curbing Pollution

  • Under the campaign, first launched on October 16, 2020, to cut down vehicular pollution in the national capital, drivers are encouraged to switch off their vehicles while waiting for the traffic light to turn green.
  • According to government estimates, the transport sector accounts for 28 per cent of the PM2.5 emissions in Delhi.
  • Vehicular contribution also makes up 80 per cent of nitrogen oxides and carbon monoxide in Delhi's air.

The state government said according to the Central Road Research Institute, only 20 per cent of people turned their cars off at lights earlier, whereas 80 per cent of people turned their cars off when this campaign was on.

Rai said, “With a change in weather, there is a rise in pollution level. Besides fall in the temperature after November 1, the wind will blow at a speed of 4-8 kmph. Keeping this in mind, the phase III of GRAP has been enforced in Delhi as per which, the construction and demolition have been prohibited. Besides other measures, the 15-point Winter Action Plan, announced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to keep pollution in check, are being implemented. We are spraying bio-decomposer to decompose stubble. We have also formed teams to tighten a noose on dust pollution.”

The minister said on October 29, the Delhi L-G halted the ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign which was run every year to curb vehicle pollution. “The L-G returned the file and his primary contention was that there are no figures to show that turning off vehicles on red light results in the reduction of pollution in Delhi. There has been no such research experiment in any other city of the country or anywhere in the world. We decided that we will submit our answers to these questions to the L-G again.”

The Delhi Government re-submitted the file to L-G with answers to questions and requested him to give permission for this campaign, given the emergency situation in Delhi, the minister added. He said when the plan was conceptualised for the first time in 2020, it was done on the basis of several studies conducted across India. In 2019, scientists of the CSIR and the Central Road Research Institute conducted a study on petroleum conservation.

“As per that study, if the vehicle engine is not shut on a red light at a particular four-way, there is an increase of pollution level by 9 per cent on that four-way,” said Rai.

He said another study was conducted in Delhi on Bhikaji Cama four-way.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Intruder walks into Virat Kohli's hotel room in Perth and makes video; visibly shaken Anushka Sharma lashes out at him for invading husband's privacy

2
Trending

Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience 'made me feel very paranoid about my privacy'

3
Chandigarh

Youth jumps into Sukhna Lake, saved

4
Trending

Morbi tragedy: Tweets claiming 'BJP ko Gujarat mei tagda jhatka lagega' trigger conspiracy angle

5
Punjab

Statue honouring Sikh soldiers unveiled in United Kingdom

6
Sports

Crown Perth hotel apologises to Virat Kohli, removes people who breached cricketer's privacy

7
Trending

'India ne marwa diya Pakistan ko': Shoaib Akhtar heartbroken over India's loss to South Africa

8
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Mansa police get transit remand of Deepak Tinu

9
Entertainment

K-Pop singer-actor Lee Jihan killed in Seoul Halloween stampede

10
Punjab

No laxity in ensuring delivery of justice in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Don't Miss

View All
Paralysed, stray dog finds home in Canada
Patiala

Paralysed, stray dog finds home in Canada

Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience ‘made him feel very paranoid about his privacy’
Trending

Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience 'made me feel very paranoid about my privacy'

Statue honouring Sikh soldiers unveiled in United Kingdom
Punjab

Statue honouring Sikh soldiers unveiled in United Kingdom

Elon Musk says Twitter will revise how it verifies users
World

Twitter may soon charge for blue tick mark every month; know the subscription fee

30 cases in 24 hours, dengue grips Mohali
Chandigarh

30 cases in 24 hours, dengue grips Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month

‘I have suffered a lot’: Thief returns valuables stolen from temple with apology note
Trending

‘I have suffered a lot’: Thief returns valuables stolen from temple with apology note

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana
Nation

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

Top News

Encounter breaks out between police and gangsters in Jalandhar

Encounter breaks out between police and gangsters in Jalandhar

Droneas being used; police suspect gangsters to be hiding in...

Many people faint as gas leaks at Ludhiana factory

Many people faint as gas leaks at Ludhiana factory

PM Modi to visit bridge collapse site in Gujarat’s Morbi on Tuesday afternoon

PM Modi to visit bridge collapse site in Gujarat's Morbi this afternoon

Modi, who is on a visit to Gujarat, on Monday paid tributes ...

Morbi hospital gets makeover ahead of PM Modi’s visit; Congress, AAP slam ‘eventbaazi’

Morbi hospital gets makeover ahead of PM Modi’s visit; Congress, AAP slam ‘eventbaazi’

Workers were seen cleaning and painting a portion of the 300...

No role of Gujarat govt, bridge renovated by Morbi administration: Deputy ex-CM

No role of Gujarat govt, bridge renovated by Morbi administration, says former deputy CM

PM Modi to visit Morbi today


Cities

View All

Bid to loot fuel station: Robber shot dead by security guard

Bid to loot fuel station: Robber shot dead by security guard

Protests by Valmiki community bring Amritsar to halt

Paddy residue burning: Agri Dept staff allege vendetta

Youth killed after row over ownership of petrol pump

'Strengthen Upper Bari canal, its distributaries'

GMSH Shop: Chandigarh terminates sole chemist’s lease

GMSH Shop: Chandigarh terminates sole chemist's lease

24-year-old nabbed for killing girlfriend in forest area near Sukhna Lake

Priority pool for MRI at PGI OPD

Two joggers turn saviours as youth jumps into Sukhna Lake, Chandigarh

A first: Chandigarh gets mobile water testing lab

Delhi's air quality in 'poor' category

Delhi's air quality slips into 'severe' category on Tuesday morning

Two killed while cleaning septic tank in Gurugram

Delhi air ‘very poor’, GRAP-3 intensified

Government ends yoga classes today, cites no-go by Lieutenant Governor

DDA to name two halls after Sardar Patel

Encounter breaks out between police and gangsters in Jalandhar

Encounter breaks out between police and gangsters in Jalandhar

Respiratory illnesses double as thick smog blankets region

Report farm fires, namberdars told

Bibi Jagir Kaur's firm stand to contest SGPC chief poll makes SAD jittery

Buzz missing at amusement park, courtesy poor upkeep

Many people faint as gas leaks at Ludhiana factory

Many people faint as gas leaks at Ludhiana factory

Spike in farm fires in Ludhiana, 200% jump within week

38 years on, wounds not healed: Victims

Official booked for misappropriating PMAY-U funds

Man accuses policemen of implicating him in fake cases

Health Dept orders probe into overcharging for dengue test

Health Dept orders probe into overcharging for dengue test

32 fresh cases, highest spike in single day

Mass copying alleged in recruitment exam of veterinary officers in Patiala

Sangrur reports maximum farm fires for 2nd day in row

Paralysed, stray dog finds home in Canada