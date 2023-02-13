 Delhi govt schools have poorest pupil-teacher ratio in country : The Tribune India

Delhi govt schools have poorest pupil-teacher ratio in country

One teacher for 39 students in upper primary schools

Delhi govt schools have poorest pupil-teacher ratio in country

File photo



Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, February 12

Even as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) makes tall claims of having brought a revolution in the education sector, government schools in New Delhi suffer from the worst pupil-teacher ratio (PTR) in the country.

One of the indicators of student engagement is the right student-teacher ratio. If they (teachers) work with fewer students, they can apparently work more closely.

The PTR of Delhi’s upper primary (class VI to XII) schools is 39, while the national average is 24:1.

The PTR of Delhi’s government upper primary schools has declined from 31 in 2020-21 to 39 in 2021-22. The information was given by a Union Minister during the ongoing Budget session in a written reply.

As to the primary level (classes I to V), the PTR of Delhi schools is 40; the national average stands at 28. Delhi’s primary school PTR is the second worst in the country, while Bihar has the poorest, with a PTR of 60 for primary schools.

The PTR norms, as per the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, for primary and upper primary level are 30:1 and 35:1, respectively.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education Annapurna Devi said teachers’ recruitment, service conditions and deployment came under the purview of the respective state and union territory governments. However, central government, under the Samagra Shiksha programme, provides assistance to the state governments and UTs for additional teachers to maintain an appropriate pupil-teacher ratio for various levels of schooling.

“The Union Government has been consistently pursuing the matter of expeditious recruitment and redeployment of teachers with the states and UTs. Advisories to maintain appropriate PTR have also been issued to states and UTs from time to time,” said the minister.

RTE act norms

  • The pupil-teacher ratio norms, as per the RTE Act, for primary and upper primary level are 30:1 and 35:1, respectively
  • The ratio of Delhi’s upper primary (Class VI to XII) schools is 39, while the national average is 24:1
  • In 2020-21, it was 31
  • At 40, its primary school PTR is the second worst in the country after Bihar

Pursuing matter

The Union Government has been consistently pursuing the matter of expeditious recruitment and redeployment of teachers with the states and UTs. Advisories to maintain appropriate PTR have also been issued to states from time to time. — Annapurna Devi, MoS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Fictitious party lobbied in US for India on Kashmir: Report

2
Nation

Jamiat's Arshad Madani says 'Manu worshipped Allah', Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders

3
World

'Not ruling out aliens', says US as it shoots down another flying object, fourth strike in a week

4
Sports

Dharamsala ground fails BCCI test

5
Punjab

202 docs sent to Aam Aadmi Clinics, emergency services at hospitals in Punjab hit

6
Diaspora

Indian-Australian guilty of peddling drugs, 'Indian Viagra' to people during covid asks court to spare him jail term

7
Punjab

Punjab Government to reconduct naib tehsildar exam

8
Sports

India vs Australia third Test set to be shifted out of Dharamsala: BCCI sources

9
Comment

China-US balloon fracas

10
Editorials

Lithium discovery

Don't Miss

View All
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?
Nation EXPLAINER

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s
Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

Has Bill Gates found love again? Find out who he’s dating?
World

Bill Gates has found love again; Find out who he’s dating?

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued
Trending

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered ‘Bard’
Nation

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

Top News

Retail inflation breaches RBI comfort, rises to 3-month high of 6.52 per cent in January

Retail inflation breaches RBI comfort zone, rises to 3-month high of 6.52 per cent in January

Inflation rate for the food basket was at 5.94 pc in January...

Supreme Court dismisses plea against constitution of delimitation commission for redrawing constituencies in J-K

Supreme Court dismisses petition challenging validity of delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir

A Bench of Justice SK Kaul and Justice AS Oka, however, clar...

Punjab Governor lambasts CM Bhagwant Mann on various issues, including procedure for sending teachers to Singapore for training

Punjab Governor lambasts CM Bhagwant Mann on various issues, including procedure for sending teachers to Singapore for training

In a letter, Banwarilal Purohit questions appointment of ‘ta...

Adani-Hindenburg row: Centre agrees to Supreme Court proposal of setting up of a panel of experts on regulatory mechanism

Adani-Hindenburg row: Centre agrees to Supreme Court proposal of setting up of a panel of experts on regulatory mechanism

Said it wanted to give the names of the domain experts for t...

PM Modi lays out India’s abilities to partner in military equipment

India is able to partner major countries in making military equipment, says PM Modi


Cities

View All

Rural pharmacists seek better pay, threaten to boycott services

Rural pharmacists seek better pay, threaten to boycott services

Supreme Court disposes of writ petition filed by 3 clubs

World Radio Day: AIR project for Amritsar still in limbo

Ahead of G-20 summit, Amritsar district administration invites artists for wall-painting competition

4 booked for serving hookah in Amritsar

Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Bathinda: Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Armoured tractors deployed on Mohali-Chandigarh border to tackle activists demanding release of Bandi Singhs

Armoured tractors deployed on Mohali-Chandigarh border to tackle activists demanding release of Bandi Singhs

Shubman Gill named ICC Men’s Player of January

Eyeing Rs 8-crore revenue, Chandigarh MC plans 124 new unipoles

Rs 1.64 crore lying unused with PGI: Audit report

Rs 15.85 crore to prop up sewerage system in Chandigarh

Will postpone February 16 mayoral polls, Delhi L-G office tells Supreme Court

Delhi mayoral poll: Nominated members can’t vote, observes SC; election postponed

Blaze erupts at Delhi factory, 27 fire tenders bring fire under control

Locals, cops clash amid anti-encroachment drive

Stalled thrice, Delhi MC mayoral poll to be finally held on Feb 16

Citing inaction, L-G recalls files on pending projects

Masterminds behind murders overseas, police feel helpless

Masterminds behind murders overseas, police feel helpless

Bhadas village sets precedent with 'simple' weddings

Latifpura residents to begin hunger strike from tomorrow

Two held with heroin, opium

Sainik School bags Raksha Mantri Trophy for 11th time

Farmers attend event in large numbers, unhappy with arrangements at venue

Farmers attend event in large numbers, unhappy with arrangements at venue

Cybercriminals create fake Facebook ID of AAP Amargarh MLA, seek money

Posing as STF employees, four rob youngster of Rs 30K

Open House: What should be done to mitigate the dangers posed by old, weak buildings in city?

2 held with stolen mobike, mobiles

PWD to restore Patiala’s internal road network

PWD to restore Patiala’s internal road network

City Completes 260 Years: Hundreds take part in Patiala Heritage Walk

Submit details of tenants, servants: Patiala district administration

70-year-old killed in accident in Patiala