Delhi govt schools top India School Ranking, Kejriwal lauds education team

New Delhi, October 12
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday congratulated the education team and said two government schools in the National Capital have topped the ranking for state government day schools in the country.
Kejriwal in a tweet said, “Proud of my Team Education. Once again, Delhi Govt schools top the Education World School Rankings, with the best state govt school in India.”
The government-run Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Sector 10, Dwarka, secured the first rank and Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Yamuna Vihar, came second in the ranking released by Education World (EW), a portal for educators, teachers and parents which comes out with rankings for schools every year.
Five schools in the top 10 are from Delhi, he said.
Congratulating the Education team of the Delhi government, he termed the “achievement” an “amazing feat”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Orders issued to halt drug-manufacturing at Maiden Pharma's Sonepat unit: Haryana minister Anil Vij
Says that after the incident, a joint team of the state and ...
Kerala 'human sacrifice': As part of black magic, accused ate victim’s flesh; couple among 3 held
Victims were lured under the pretext of acting in porn films...
Punjab and Haryana High Court quashes FIR against BJP leader Tejinder Singh Bagga
Asserts that the continuation of criminal proceedings would ...
Punjab Police SIT questions SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal in 2015 Kotkapura firing case
Badal was the chief minister of Punjab when the police firin...
Punjab govt allows 2-hour window for bursting 'green' crackers on Diwali, Gurpurab
E-commerce sites prohibited from selling or delivering crack...