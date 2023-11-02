Delhi Govt to halt construction work in areas with ‘severe’ AQI: Rai

New Delhi, November 1

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said the government will ban construction work in city areas recording an AQI above 400 for five consecutive days.

During a press conference he said Delhi’s AQI has remained around 350 for the past few days and meteorologists attribute this to a drop in temperatures and calm winds.

“These conditions are expected to persist for the next few days, making the next fortnight crucial for Delhi,” Rai said.

Despite the implementation of preventive measures under the Stage II of the Central Government’s air pollution control plan, pollution levels in the city continue to rise. Therefore, the Delhi government will halt construction work within a one-kilometer radius where the AQI exceeds the 400-mark for five consecutive days, Rai said.

The minister said he has instructed nodal officers to ensure strict enforcement of air pollution control measures in areas with poor air conditions.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0-50 is considered “good”, 51-100 “satisfactory”, 101-200 “moderate”, 201-300 “poor” and 301-400 “very poor”. While an AQI between 401 and 500 falls under the “severe” category, an AQI above 500 falls under the “severe plus” category.

The government has also issued directives to departments concerned and the resident welfare associations to distribute heaters to security guards to prevent biomass burning.

Rai said 1,000 private CNG buses will be bought under contract to strengthen public transport system and reduce vehicular pollution.

The Delhi Municipal Corporation has received instructions to use dust suppressants in water sprinklers to control dust pollution in the city, the minister added. — PTI

