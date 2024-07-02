Delhi Govt to run women helpline

PTI

New Delhi: Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday said women helpline 181 will now be run by his department rather than the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW). He said the number would be closed for a few days for the transition, which is expected to be completed within two days. Gahlot said the Centre was planning to make it mandatory for the women helpline to be run by the Department of Women and Child Development rather than the DCW. PTI

Man stabbed to death, 3 nabbed

New Delhi: A 32-year-old man was stabbed to death near the railway tracks in Nathu Colony of Delhi’s Shahdara, the police said on Monday. The victim, who was yet to be identified, was taken to hospital but was declared brought dead. Three Ghaziabad residents — Gaurav (25) and his two juvenile associates — have been apprehended in the case. They allegedly had a fight with the victim over throwing a glass bottle on the floor after a shard hit one of the accused, the police said.