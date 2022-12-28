Delhi Govt to take over e-bus fleet of DMRC

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 27

The Delhi Government will soon take over the electric bus fleet of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to strengthen the last mile connectivity in the city.

The Cabinet recently took the decision to take over 100 e-buses of the DMRC fleet and also operate additional 380 feeder e-buses in 2023. The DMRC has been operating feeder e-buses in the east and the north clusters since December 2019 from Shastri Park and Majlis Park depots. These buses will be run by the Transport Department under the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS). Six new stations — Welcome, Kohat Enclave, Rithala, Nangloi, Mundka and Dwarka — have also been identified to operate the new e-buses. The DMRC will be constructing the bus depots at these locations. The Transport Department will operate these feeder buses on a per kilometre basis, which means the operators will be paid by the distance covered by them daily.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, “After a good response received from the implementation of the pilot project of the route rationalisation study, these new smaller size electric feeder buses will be operated to boost the last mile connectivity. A comprehensive study helped us to understand the actual origin and destination of the bus commuters in the city, which led to designing of new routes with a faster frequency of buses in the required areas.”

The department was also ensuring that all new buses, which were being added to the fleet, were electric to ensure pollution-free public transport in the city, he added.