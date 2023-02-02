Delhi Govt unable to send its teachers abroad for training due to LG’s interference: Sisodia

New Delhi, February 2
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday alleged that the Delhi government is unable to send its teachers to Finland for training due to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena’s interference.
He said the amendment in the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Act has given LG powers to interfere in the functioning of the Delhi government.
“I want to ask LG to not use GNCTD act amendment to interfere in the functioning of the government. When the education minister of other states can send their teachers abroad for training, the education minister of Delhi should also have that say,” he said during a press conference.
Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said teachers from 36 government schools will leave for Singapore on February 4 to attend a training programme.
Punjab is also governed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
The GNCTD Amendment Act, 2021 had come into force after being passed by the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on March 22 and March 24, respectively.
The Delhi Government has approached the Supreme Court on the matter.
