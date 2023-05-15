Delhi govt's DBSE to release its first-ever results for classes 10, 12 today

New Delhi, May 15
The Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) will release its first-ever results for classes 10 and 12 on Monday, Education Minister Atishi said.
The Delhi Cabinet had approved the setting up of the DBSE on March 6, 2021, following which the society for the Board was registered on March 19.
"Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) is a landmark in the country's education reforms. DBSE has completely transformed exams and assessment of students. Days of rote based learning are now ending! Excited that first Class 10 and 12 results of DBSE will be declared today!" Atishi said in a tweet.
