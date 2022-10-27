Delhi, Gurugram's AQI remains 'poor'

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 26

Delhi’s air quality improved on Wednesday following an improved Air Quality Index (AQI) during Diwali. However, it remained in the “poor” category. Delhi’s neighbouring cities of Ghaziabad (273), Noida (262), Greater Noida (243), Gurugram (244) and Faridabad (246) reported “poor” air quality.

The AQI in Delhi stood at 289 at 9 pm on Wednesday, improving from 303 at 4 pm on Tuesday. It was 312 at 4 pm on Monday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”. The 24-hour average AQI at 4 pm on Tuesday stood at 303, the lowest for the day after Diwali since 2015.

Delhi’s AQI on the day after Diwali stood at 360 in 2015, 445 in 2016, 403 in 2017, 390 in 2018, 368 in 2019, 435 in 2020 and 462 in 2021.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the air quality is likely to deteriorate marginally but remain in the “poor” to lower end of the “very poor category” on Thursday. The air quality is likely to remain in the “poor” category on Friday and Saturday.

Delhi’s particulate matter (PM) 2.5 pollution levels on Wednesday morning were three to four times above the national standard of 60 microgram per cubic metre for 24 hours. Since Diwali was observed early in the season this year, moderately warm and windier conditions prevented the rapid accumulation of pollutants from firecrackers and reduced the effect of stubble burning.

According to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, the Capital registered a 64 per cent reduction in PM2.5 concentration and a 57 per cent drop in PM10 levels on Diwali this year as compared to last year.