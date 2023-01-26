Delhi has lowest inflation, maximum startups: Kejri

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 25

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a Republic Day function at Chhatrasal Stadium said a Central Government report has revealed that the city has the lowest inflation rate in the country.

“Inflation in Delhi is 3 per cent. It is 7 per cent in Gujarat, 6.8 per cent in Uttar Pradesh, 7.8 per cent in Haryana and 7.5 per cent in Madhya Pradesh. Delhi residents are getting free services such as electricity, water, education in state-of-the-art government schools and health facilities.”

He further added that the city had taken the top spot on several fronts, including electric vehicles (EV) sales, education, health, installation of CCTV cameras, green cover, and startups. “Delhi has maximum number of startups in the entire country. Last year, more than five thousand startups were established in the city. It has also become the EV capital of the country. Of the total new vehicles purchased in Delhi, EVs contribute 10.2 per cent,” Kejriwal said.

On the health front, Kejriwal claimed, “The number of doctors in Delhi are not only highest within the country, but across the world. There are three doctors per 1,000 people in Delhi which is more than America, England, Canada and Japan.”

Commenting on the rising Chinese aggression on the borders, Kejriwal said, “This is a matter of deep concern. Our soldiers put in all their might to fight the Chinese on the border. It is now the duty of all of the citizens, and all the governments to stand shoulder to shoulder with our soldiers. It is our duty to boycott Chinese goods. We can’t compromise with our security.”