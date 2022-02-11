Delhi HC, district courts to resume physical hearings from March 2

New Delhi, February 11
The Delhi High Court and the district courts in the national capital will completely resume physical hearings from March 2, according to an official order issued on Friday.
However, in exceptional circumstances on a case-to-case basis, the court can permit a hybrid video-conferencing hearing, the order said.
A suitable number of benches of the court for physical hearings shall be constituted with effect from February 14, as per the directions of the Chief Justice.
The remaining benches shall continue to take up matters through video-conferencing. However, all benches shall take up cases as per the existing system of listing of matters.
Around 50 per cent of them hold the court physically while the others take up the matters through virtual mode, it said.
Advocates, staff officials, litigants, and other visitors to the courts shall follow all the Covid-19 protocols, guidelines, directions, etc. issued by the Centre, the Delhi government, and the court administration from time to time. All stakeholders are also advised to get themselves vaccinated at the earliest, it read. In view of the rising Covid-19 cases in Delhi amid the third wave of the pandemic, the Delhi High Court and the district courts have been holding hearings only through the virtual mode since January 3.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Quad foreign ministers discuss Russia's role in Ukraine crisis, resolve to keep Indo-Pacific free from coercion
Joint statement makes veiled criticism of Pakistan
Justice Ajit Singh Bains dies at 99
Justice Bains had remained a judge of the Punjab and Haryana...
Twitter back online after software glitch disrupts services
"We've fixed a technical bug that was preventing timelines f...
Supreme Court again refuses to intervene on Karnataka hijab row
CJI says, ‘We are also watching what’s happening in the stat...
Karnataka High Court requests state govt to reopen schools, says no to hijab and saffron shawls in classrooms
Interim order was issued by three-judge full bench led by Ch...