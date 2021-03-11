Delhi HC gets 3 more judges

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 2

With three judges taking oath of office on Thursday, the working strength of the Delhi High Court reached 47 against a sanctioned strength of 60 judges. Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi administered the oath of office to Justices Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, Anish Dayal and Amit Sharma.

While Justice Kaurav has been transferred from the Madhya Pradesh HC to the Delhi HC, the other two have been elevated from the Bar.