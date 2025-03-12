DT
Home / Delhi / Delhi HC seeks NIA stand on MP Engineer Rashid’s plea to attend Parliament session

Delhi HC seeks NIA stand on MP Engineer Rashid’s plea to attend Parliament session

Rashid is facing charges under anti-terror law UAPA
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:07 PM Mar 12, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Jammu and Kashmir MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, alias Engineer Rashid. File
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the NIA to state its stand on jailed Jammu and Kashmir MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid’s plea seeking permission to attend the ongoing session of Parliament.

Rashid is facing charges under the anti-terror law UAPA.

A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Rajneesh Kumar Gupta issued notice to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Rashid’s appeal against the trial court order which refused to grant him custody parole or interim bail.

“Issue notice. Let objections, if any, be placed before this court on Monday,” the bench said while listing the case for further hearing on March 18.

Senior advocate N Hariharan, appearing for Rashid said, Parliament session was till April 4 and his constituency was going unrepresented.

“I represent the parliamentary constituency which has 45 per cent of entire population of J-K. Send me in custody (parole),” he said, adding that he was earlier given the relief of custody parole for two days by the high court.

Custody parole entails a prisoner being escorted by armed police personnel to the place of visit.

The NIA counsel said Rashid’s regular bail plea is likely to be decided by the trial court on March 19.

The Baramulla MP, who defeated Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, is facing trial in a terror funding case with the allegations that he funded separatists and terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir.

As an interim relief, the high court on February 10 allowed him a two-day custody parole to attend Parliament session on February 11 and 13.

Rashid has been lodged in Tihar Jail since 2019 after the NIA arrested him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the 2017 terror-funding case.

