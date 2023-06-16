 Delhi HC takes cognisance of fire at coaching institute in Mukherjee Nagar : The Tribune India

Delhi HC takes cognisance of fire at coaching institute in Mukherjee Nagar

It also asked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to look into the sanctioned building plans of such establishments

Delhi HC takes cognisance of fire at coaching institute in Mukherjee Nagar

Students being rescued after a fire broke out at a coaching institute, at Mukherjee Nagar area in New Delhi, on Thursday, June 15, 2023. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, June 16

The Delhi High Court on Friday took suo motu cognisance of the fire that broke out in a coaching centre in Mukherjee Nagar area here and asked the authorities to examine the safety status of such institutes in the city.

A bench of Justices Jasmeet Singh and Vikas Mahajan took note of a news report of Thursday’s incident which saw students of the coaching institute smash windows and climb down ropes in desperate attempts to escape.

Issuing notice in the matter, the bench asked the Delhi Fire Service Department to examine the fire safety certificate of all coaching centres in the city and asked it, as well as the Delhi Police, to state its stand.

Similarly, it also asked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to look into the sanctioned building plans of such establishments.

“Issue notice.. counsel for Delhi Police and Delhi Fire Services will place their respective stands within two weeks from today,” the court said.

Delhi government standing counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi said the safety of students cannot be compromised. The city government was also represented by advocate Rishikesh Kumar.

The court directed that the matter be listed before a bench headed by the high court chief justice on July 3 for further directions.

In the fire incident, a few students suffered minor injuries while climbing down the building using ropes.

A preliminary inquiry suggested that the fire started from an electricity metre board in the five-storey building, officials said.

According to the police, around 250 students were attending classes at the building—Bhandari House—at the time of the incident.

The panic-stricken students were seen climbing down from the top floor of the building with the help of ropes as smoke billowed out of the windows.

Ropes on the other side of the building were also used by the students to come out of the premises. Some of them were seen throwing down their bags and helping one another.

Mukherjee Nagar is a coaching hub for government job aspirants.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

15 die in Canada highway crash as truck hits bus

2
Nation

New MBBS norms introduced, 80% village attendance must for exams

3
Punjab

Giani Raghubir Singh appointed Akal Takht Jathedar

4
Punjab

Human trafficking from Punjab: 'Dubai-based Keralite key operator of racket'

5
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

When a CM kept an officer waiting

6
Himachal

Kasauli mess: Mushrooming resorts, home stays leave hill station thirsty

7
Himachal

In Himachal's Chamba, a mob of 1,000 sets 'honour killing' accused's house on fire; CM Sukhu urges people not to give communal colour to incident

8
Diaspora

Accused of attack on Indian High Commission, Amritpal's supporter Avtar Singh Khanda dies in UK

9
Trending

Video: Sunny Deol flaunts his henna-adorned hand at son Karan Deol's mehendi; Dharmendra dances his heart out in typical Punjabi style

10
Haryana

ED arrests nephew of former Panchkula special judge in money-laundering case

Don't Miss

View All
Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Top News

Manipur violence: Union minister Rajkumar Ranjan Singh’s Imphal house set on fire

Manipur violence: Union minister Ranjan Singh's Imphal house vandalised, mob clashes with forces

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic vio...

Giani Raghbir Singh appointed as new Akal Takht Jathedar; replaces Giani Harpreet Singh

Giani Raghubir Singh appointed Akal Takht Jathedar

Giani Sultan Singh appointed Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib Jatheda...

Nehru Memorial Museum renaming: BJP, Congress exchange ‘pettiness’ barb

Nehru Memorial Museum renaming: BJP, Congress exchange 'pettiness' barb

Nehru Memorial Museum and Library is now Prime Ministers’ Mu...

5 terrorists killed in encounter at LoC in Kashmir

Five militants trained in guerrilla warfare in Afghanistan-Pak theatre killed in ambush in J-K's Kupwara

The gunfight erupts on the intervening night of Thursday and...

ED arrests nephew of former Panchkula special judge in money laundering case

ED arrests nephew of former Panchkula special judge in money-laundering case

Ajay Parmar, the nephew of former special court judge Sudhir...


Cities

View All

Giani Raghbir Singh appointed as new Akal Takht Jathedar; replaces Giani Harpreet Singh

Giani Raghubir Singh appointed Akal Takht Jathedar

Police crack Rs 10L robbery case, 2 held

SGPC may discuss Akal Takht Jathedar's replacement at meeting today

‘Advance paddy sowing date’

Fire breaks out in resort

Produce all accused in court on June 28: CJM to jail officials

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Produce all accused in court on June 28, CJM tells jail officials

Partially burnt body of woman found in Zirakpur

Partially burnt body of woman found in Zirakpur

Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit writes to Jaishankar, seeks opening of US consulate in Chandigarh

Slip roads from Hallo Majra to Zirakpur border to be widened

A first: Dadu Majra residents to accompany councillors to Goa

Chandigarh: Users told to replace faulty water meters within month

Rain in parts of Delhi due to Cyclone Biparjoy

Rain in parts of Delhi due to Cyclone Biparjoy

Kenyan woman held at Delhi airport with Rs 13-crore cocaine dissolved in 2 whiskey bottles

Felling of trees should be last resort in city gasping for breath: Delhi HC

Fire at Delhi coaching centre, 61 hospitalised

Kejriwal calls first meeting of NCCSA, terms panel farce

Rain, storm disrupt power supply in city

Rain, storm disrupt power supply in Jalandhar city

Human trafficking from Punjab: 'Dubai-based Keralite key operator of racket'

Nepali servant drugs bizman’s family in Phagwara, decamps with valuables

25.2-quintal poppy husk seized, 2 held

Restaurant owner fined for employing teenager

Reconstruction of roads in focal points kicks off

Reconstruction of roads in focal points kicks off

Took NRI’s house on rent, now vacated: Jagraon AAP MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke

Ludhiana heist: Rs 75L more found; total recovery Rs 5.75 cr

Long-route trains begin halt at Dhandari

Ludhiana civic body, CEEW ink pact for improving air quality

Inmates in all 25 jails to be screened for diseases: Balbir Singh

Inmates in all 25 jails to be screened for diseases: Balbir Singh

Punjab farm leaders end 7-day stir

12 from school in city clear NEET

'Nihang' chops off man's hand, held

Grandson strangles woman, makes off with her jewellery