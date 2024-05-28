Delhi High Court asks ED to respond to former minister Satyendar Jain's bail plea in money laundering case

PTI

New Delhi, May 28

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Enforcement Directorate to respond to a plea by jailed former minister Satyendar Jain seeking default bail in a money laundering case.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma issued notice to the ED and asked it to file a status report on the matter.

The court also called for the nominal roll of Jain from the jail and listed the matter for further hearing on July 9.

Jain is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him. He has challenged a trial court's May 15 order by which he was denied default bail in the case.

Jain has contended that the ED failed to complete the investigation in all respects within the statutory period and the prosecution complaint (charge sheet), which was incomplete, was filed in an attempt to deprive him of his right to default bail under the provisions of Section 167(2) of the CrPC.

The ED arrested Jain on May 30 2022, in the money laundering case based on a CBI FIR lodged against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. He was granted regular bail by a trial court on September 6, 2019, in the case lodged by the CBI.

