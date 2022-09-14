Delhi High Court directs Subramanian Swamy to vacate govt bungalow in six weeks

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 14

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed former BJP leader Subramanian Swamy – whose tenure as a Rajya Sabha MP ended on April 24, 2022 – to hand over possession of his government bungalow to the estate officer in six weeks.

Noting that the allotment of the bungalow was made for five years and that period has come to an end, Justice Yashwant Varma said the court has not been shown any material which mandated the allotment of government accommodation to a Z category protectee.

Swamy had sought re-allotment of the same bungalow, originally allotted to him on January 15, 2016, contending that he had been living there in view of security threats to him.

However, the high court disposed of his petition, saying all that was required to be done by the government was to ensure that adequate arrangements were made for his safety and security in the residential premises, which he will now occupy.

Senior advocate Jayant Mehta, representing Swamy, submitted that bearing in mind the security arrangements which are required for Z category protectee, the accommodation originally allotted to him must be continued in his favour. Keeping in mind the security threat to him, the bungalow was needed to accommodate the security personnel who accompany him at all times, he submitted.

Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain submitted that while Swamy continues to remain a Z category protectee, the policies and guidelines which govern such protectees do not obligate the government to also provide residential accommodation from the general pool.

He said while the Union Government shall continue to extend Z category protection to Swamy subject to due periodical review, it would not be possible for the bungalow in question to be re-allotted to him. (With Agency Inputs)