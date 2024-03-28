 Delhi High Court dismisses PIL to remove Arvind Kejriwal from CM post after arrest : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • Delhi High Court dismisses PIL to remove Arvind Kejriwal from CM post after arrest

Delhi High Court dismisses PIL to remove Arvind Kejriwal from CM post after arrest

The bench refuses to comment on merits of the issue, saying it falls outside the scope of judicial interference

Delhi High Court dismisses PIL to remove Arvind Kejriwal from CM post after arrest

Arvind Kejriwal. PTI file



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, March 28

In a big relief for AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a PIL seeking his removal from the post of Chief Minister following his arrest in a money laundering case related to Delhi excise policy scam.

“This Court is of the view that there is no scope for judicial interference vis- a-vis the relief sought for in the PIL. The PIL is dismissed. We have not commented on the merits,” a Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora said, dismissing the PIL filed by one Surjit Singh Yadav.

“You (Yadav) will have to show us some bar or prohibition that prohibits him from being a CM. If there is any constitutional failure the President or Governor will act on it. It may take some but I am sure they will decide this. The situation today is something that was not imagined. There is no legal bar today,” Justice Manmohan said.

“We should not get into this politics. The political parties will get into this. They will go before the public... It is not for us,” the Bench said.

Citing Article 163 and 164 of the Constitution, Yadav contended that Kejriwal's current status as an inmate incapacitated him from fulfilling the duties and responsibilities of his position as Chief Minister.

Kejriwal – who has refused to resign as Delhi Chief Minister – is to be produced before a Special Court here this afternoon after the expiry of his six-day ED custody.

Yadav had contended that a Chief Minister embroiled in a financial scandal should not be allowed to continue in office while in jail as it not only obstructed due process of law but also undermined the constitutional machinery of the state.

However, the high court said it’s for the Executive and the President to examine the issue as it wondered if there was any scope for judicial interference.

“We read in today's newspaper that LG is examining the issue. It will then go before the President. That is for a different wing. We understand that there may be some practical difficulties. Why should we pass any orders? We don't have to give the President or LG any guidance. The executive branch imposes Presidential rule. It is not for us to guide them. How can we interfere in this? I am sure the Executive branch is examining all this,” the Bench noted.

Yadav had demanded that the Centre, Delhi Government and the Principal Secretary to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena be asked to explain under what authority Kejriwal was holding the post of Delhi Chief Minister even after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate.

Allowing Kejriwal to retain his position as Delhi Chief Minister would allow him to influence the probe, contradicting principles of criminal jurisprudence, he submitted.

The petition stated that Kejriwal has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in the money laundering case related to the alleged liquor policy scam. It also referred to the Delhi High Court’s decision not to grant interim protection to him from coercive action in the case.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arvind Kejriwal


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

AAP's Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP Sushil Rinku, MLA Sheetal Angural join BJP ahead of Lok Sabha election

2
India

‘Do not have money to contest Lok Sabha election’, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

3
Delhi

US makes another remark on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, reacts to freezing of Congress bank accounts

4
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Central University professor arrested for raping student

5
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya targets BJP’s Kangana Ranaut by comparing her to actor MP Sunny Deol

6
India

India summons US diplomat over state department remarks on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

7
Punjab

‘Experimenting afresh’: AAP's Lone Lok Sabha MP Sushil Rinku on joining BJP

8
Punjab

3 Punjab AAP MLAs claim they were offered money to join BJP

9
Punjab

Setback for AAP as Punjab MP Sushil Kumar Rinku, MLA Sheetal Angural switch to BJP

10
India

Forget FASTag, govt to roll out satellite collection

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

Arvind Kejriwal to be produced before Delhi court today as 6-day ED custody ends

Arvind Kejriwal reaches Delhi court; to be produced before judge as 6-day ED custody ends

Special Judge Kaweri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court, who i...

Delhi High Court dismisses PIL to remove Arvind Kejriwal from CM post after arrest

Delhi High Court dismisses PIL to remove Arvind Kejriwal from CM post after arrest

The bench refuses to comment on merits of the issue, saying ...

US makes another remark on Kejriwal's arrest, reacts to freezing of Congress bank accounts

US makes another remark on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, reacts to freezing of Congress bank accounts

We encourage fair, transparent and timely legal processes, s...

Senior advocate Harish Salve among 600 other lawyers write to CJI Chandrachud over attempts to undermine judiciary’s integrity

Senior advocate Harish Salve among 600 lawyers who write to CJI Chandrachud over 'attempts to undermine' judiciary’s integrity

The lawyers accuse vested interest group of employing pressu...

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, wife Gurpreet Kaur welcome baby girl

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann blessed with baby girl

Bhagwant Mann tied the knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur from Pehow...


Cities

View All

Wheat procurement to begin from April 1

Wheat procurement to begin from April 1

Mobile apps for differently-abled, elderly voters launched in Amritsar district

Police launch drive to nab drug lord’s sibling in heroin seizure case

Commuters bear the brunt as streetlights on Mall Road fail to light up at night

Gang selling fake cement busted

Gurmeet Singh Khuddian starts poll campaign

Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian starts poll campaign in Bathinda

Bansal, Lucky supporters’ face-off disrupts Congress meet

Chandigarh: Pawan Kumar Bansal, HS Lucky supporters’ face-off disrupts Congress meet

Chandigarh: Issues ‘ignored’, biz community wants parties to field local faces

Chandigarh civic body eyes advertisement space on bus queue shelters

Chandigarh heritage items fetch Rs 23.46L at Luxembourg auction

Chandigarh residents irked over dug-up roads

BJP is luring our MLAs, alleges AAP leader Sandeep Pathak

BJP is luring our MLAs, alleges AAP leader Sandeep Pathak

US makes another remark on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, reacts to freezing of Congress bank accounts

Pro-Khalistan graffiti found on metro station pillar in Delhi, FIR registered

Government will not be run from jail, says Lieutenant-Governor

Kejriwal would reveal truth about scam in court today, says wife

INDIA VOTES 2024; Arch-rivals Sushil Rinku, Sheetal Angural turn buddies

INDIA VOTES 2024; Arch-rivals Sushil Rinku, Sheetal Angural turn buddies

Setback for AAP as Punjab MP Sushil Kumar Rinku, MLA Sheetal Angural switch to BJP

Day Sushil Kumar Rinku leaves AAP, 3 MLAs flag ‘Rs 20 crore offer’ from BJP

If allotted ticket, it’ll be 3 polls from 3 parties in 3 years for Sushil Rinku

Sushil Rinku a turncoat, says Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary

INDIA VOTES 2024: Ahead of elections, people raise inflation, corruption, other issues

INDIA VOTES 2024: Ahead of elections, people raise inflation, corruption, other issues

Lok Sabha elections: Auxiliary polling stations to be set up for facilitating electorate

INDIA VOTES 2024: Amid political speculation, AAP Lok Sabha candidate yet to be announced

Take strict measures to ensure safety of residents: Ludhiana CP to cops

Man held on sexual harassment, abetment charges

After 32 years, a BJP candidate to contest Patiala Lok Sabha poll

After 32 years, a BJP candidate to contest Patiala Lok Sabha poll

Congress to give befitting reply to BJP, AAP: Mohit Mohindra

Discussion on Maharaja Agrasen held

Property dispute turns gory, man ‘kills’ brother

Hard work key to success, says Justice Gurbir Singh