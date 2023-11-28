 Delhi High Court imposes Rs 2 lakh costs on Ashneer Grover over posts against BharatPe : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • Delhi High Court imposes Rs 2 lakh costs on Ashneer Grover over posts against BharatPe

Delhi High Court imposes Rs 2 lakh costs on Ashneer Grover over posts against BharatPe

'The court was "appalled" to note the "persistent" and "blatant" violation of the earlier orders and assurances given by Grover in this regard'

Delhi High Court imposes Rs 2 lakh costs on Ashneer Grover over posts against BharatPe

Ashneer Grover. Photo: X/@Ashneer_Grover



PTI

New Delhi, November 28

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday imposed Rs 2 lakh as costs on BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover in the matter related to his alleged defamatory social media posts against the fintech company.

Justice Rekha Palli took on record the apology and the undertaking given by Grover but proceeded to impose costs on him, saying the "court cannot be taken for granted".

The judge, while dealing with a plea by Resilient Innovations Pvt Ltd - which owns BharatPe - against its former MD, said the court was "appalled" to note the "persistent" and "blatant" violation of the earlier orders and assurances given by Grover in this regard.

"Taking into account that defendant no 2 is now filing an affidavit specifically undertaking not to post any such defamatory posts in future and is also apologising for his past behaviour, this court is inclined to close the matter at this stage by binding the defendant no 2 to his undertaking.

This is, however, subject to a payment of costs of Rs 2 lakh," the court ordered.

The court directed that the amount shall be paid to the high court's clerks' association.

Senior advocate Akhil Sibal appearing for the plaintiff argued that in spite of court orders asking the parties to not make offending statements and Grover's undertaking to this effect, he was posting defamatory content against the fintech company on social media.

The senior lawyer said that an earlier application by the plaintiff was also closed after an assurance was given by Grover who was now adopting a "shoot and scoop" strategy to publish his defamatory posts.

He urged the court to issue an injunction order restraining Grover from posting any such content.

The counsel for Grover said he was tendering an apology and undertaking to not post any offending posts in the future and the present plea may be disposed of.

He also suggested that the matter may be placed for mediation.

Last year, Resilient Innovations filed the lawsuit against its former MD Ashneer Grover and his family members to restrain them from making allegedly defamatory statements.

The court had issued summons to Ashneer Grover, his wife and other defendants in the suit filed by the fintech firm which has accused the couple of misappropriating funds.

Grover resigned from the company in March 2022 and his wife was removed from her post.

In the suit, besides seeking to restrain the defendants from making defamatory statements, the company has also sought direction for payment of over Rs 88.67 crore along with interest towards the recovery of alleged misappropriated funds and damages caused to the reputation of the firm.

The company has earlier claimed before the court that Grover, his wife and other relatives were carrying out a “vicious and vitriolic” campaign against the company which has a large number of foreign investors.

Besides Grover and his wife, the company has arrayed as defendants Deepak Gupta, Suresh Jain and Shwetank Jain - all relatives of the couple who were appointed in different posts in the company.

As an interim relief, the company has sought a direction to the defendants to delete or remove within five days all statements, tweets, social media posts, books, re-tweets, hashtags, videos, press conferences, interviews and comments made against the firm.

It also sought liberty to approach social media platforms, media houses, publications and others for deletion of such material.

On May 16, the high court asked all parties to avoid recourse to unparliamentary and defamatory publications against each other.

#Social Media


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Karan Deol shares adorable picture with Dharmendra, wife Drisha Acharya, pens gratitude note on birthday

2
Punjab

When PACL's big stake went to ex-MD's father-in-law, staffer

3
Diaspora

American-Sikh body calls on New York gurdwara to act against those who heckled Indian envoy

4
Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Rescuers ‘close’ to breaking through rubble, end of workers' ordeal nears

5
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt is latest victim of deepfake video after Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, Kajol

6
World

UK PM Sunak highlights Punjabi Indian heritage in Gurpurb message

7
Entertainment

Fashion designer Rohit Bal admitted to Gurugram hospital

8
India

'Yeh to do December ko khulne the'; Congress leader accuses Balaghat collector of taking postal ballots out of strong room in viral video

9
India

India cooperating with US probe in Gurpatwant Singh Pannu case: Envoy

10
Jalandhar

Department starts weekly organic mandi

Don't Miss

View All
After SL &Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so
India

After Sri Lanka & Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Top News

Manual drilling at Silkyara tunnel on, rescuers cross 50-metre mark

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Rescuers ‘close’ to breaking through rubble, end of workers' ordeal nears

Rescue workers break through the 60-metre stretch of rubble ...

Haryana govt dismisses Jind school principal from service

Jind school principal fired for 'sexually harassing' girls

Education dept issues the dismissal orders following approva...

Rat-hole mining: Rescuers in Uttarakhand resort to traditional method after failure of modern machine

Rat-hole mining: Rescuers in Uttarakhand resort to traditional method after failure of modern machine

It is often associated with Meghalaya, where holes are drill...

Haryana farmers end 3-day protest after submitting memorandum to governor

Haryana farmers end 3-day protest after submitting memorandum to Governor

To hold a meeting in Hisar to decide their next course of ac...

Farmer leaders meet Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian over demands

Punjab farmer leaders meet Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian over demands

Set to meet Governor Banwarilal Purohit


Cities

View All

At 215, Amritsar’s air quality still in ‘poor’ category

At 215, Amritsar’s air quality still in ‘poor’ category

Thousands offer prayers at Golden Temple to mark Guru Nanak's Parkash Purb

4 steal money from Golden Temple counter

Amritsar MC floats tender to aid tourist police project

Experts raise concerns over public health in Amritsar Medical Association meet

Bathinda man among 2 held for spying for Pak

Bathinda man among 2 held for spying for Pak

Farmer leaders to meet Governor today

Farmer leaders to meet Governor today

Commuters take detours in Mohali

Farmers celebrate Gurpurb of Guru Nanak at protest site in Panchkula

Gurpurb of Guru Nanak: Banwarilal Purohit pays obeisance at Sector 8 gurdwara in Chandigarh

Haryana CM inaugurates parking at Gurdwara Nada Sahib

Marginal improvement in Delhi's air quality after rain

Marginal improvement in Delhi's air quality after rain

Social worker walks over 17,000 km to spread awareness on blood donation

L-G dissolves standing panel for violating SC, Centre guidelines

19-year-old held for killing woman

Gurpurb celebrated with fervour

Delhi-Katra Expressway: Mana Talwandi people object to soil extraction

Delhi-Katra Expressway: Mana Talwandi people object to soil extraction

Department starts weekly organic mandi

Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra: 200 pilgrims leave for Hazur Sahib via train

Admn to go ahead with ‘mohalla’ celebrations

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: Van flagged off to spread awareness among people on Central schemes

25 new black spots identified in Police Commissionerate limits

25 new black spots identified in Police Commissionerate limits

Govt buses deployed for AAP’s rally in Dhuri, passengers hit

Juvenile among 3 nabbed with opium

Girl ‘jumps’ from factory roof, dies

Two booked for snatching mobile

Dak Ghar marks Day 11 of National Theatre Festival in Patiala

Dak Ghar marks Day 11 of National Theatre Festival in Patiala

Sakhi narration competition marks Guru Nanak Jayanti in Patiala

Gurpurb celebrated with religious fervour

Night shelter in Sirhind fails to serve purpose as many unaware of facility

Open university commemorates Constitution Day