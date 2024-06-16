Delhi High Court orders Arvind Kejriwal’s wife to take down video of court proceedings

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 15

The Delhi High Court on Saturday ordered Sunita Kejriwal to take down from social media platforms a video in which her husband and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is seen addressing a trial court.

A Bench issued notices to Sunita Kejriwal, social media intermediaries X, Meta and YouTube on a petition alleging violation of video conferencing rules of the Delhi High Court.

The Bench directed the social media platforms to take down similar content that has been re-posted, if brought to their notice. It restrained the parties from re-posting the content in question. Passing an ex-parte ad-interim order on a petition filed by advocate Vaibhav Singh, the Bench listed the matter for further hearing on July 9.

“...the order be communicated to them within 48 hours. Service be also effected through ordinary and electronic mode,” the HC said, asking Singh to serve the unserved respondents. Arrested in the money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy scam on March 21, Arvind Kejriwal is currently lodged in Tihar jail under judicial custody.

Singh has demanded an FIR and an SIT probe into the alleged conspiracy behind recording and sharing the audio and video clips of court proceedings that allegedly put the trial court judge’s life at risk.

