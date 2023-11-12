Delhi High Court orders security, social audit of shelter homes

New Delhi, November 11
The Delhi High Court has directed the city chief secretary to undertake security and social audit of all DUSIB shelter homes to ensure they are occupied by only those eligible.
A bench headed by then Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma granted six weeks for completing the exercise. Justice Sharma has since been elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court.
The court noted a large number of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) shelter homes are plagued by security issues as they are occupied by many ineligible people. It was, therefore, necessary to collect quantifiable data, the court said.
“The Chief Secretary of GNCTD is directed to undertake a security and social audit of all DUSIB Shelter Homes to ensure that the shelter homes established by the DUSIB are occupied only by eligible persons. The exercise be done positively within six weeks from today,” said the bench.
