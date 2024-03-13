Delhi High Court protects Pakistani Hindu Refugee Camp at Majnu Ka Tilla from demolition

PTI

New Delhi, March 13

The Delhi High Court has directed authorities not to take any coercive action in relation to the proposed demolition of the Pakistani Hindu Refugee Camp at Majnu Ka Tilla here.

Justice Mini Pushkarna issued a notice to Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Centre on a petition against a public notice dated March 4, which has been pasted in the area asking the residents to vacate the camp, failing which it will be demolished by the authority concerned.

In an interim order passed on Tuesday, the court noted that a statement was earlier made on behalf of the Centre in another matter on extending support to the Pakistani nationals belonging to minority communities.

“Considering the statement made on behalf of the then additional solicitor general of India, as recorded in order dated 29th May, 2013 in WP(C) No. 3712/2013 that the Union of India shall make endeavour to extend all support to the Hindu community which has entered India from Pakistan, it is directed that no coercive action shall be taken against the petitioner till the next date of hearing,” the court said while listing the next hearing in the matter on March 19.

The petitioner has sought directions not to disturb or demolish the Pakistani Hindu Refugee Camp at Majnu Ka Tilla till an alternative piece of land is allotted to it, especially in view of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 that protects persecuted non-Muslim minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

The petitioner has stated that Pakistani Hindu refugees have been living at Majnu Ka Tilla for years, with basic facilities being provided by authorities, and their children are studying in the nearby government schools.

The DDA’s counsel said the National Green Tribunal has directed that all the encroachment on the Yamuna floodplain adjacent to the south of the Majnu Ka Tilla gurdwara on the Yamuna river belt has to be removed.

He further said although the DDA might have sympathies with the petitioner, it is bound by judicial orders.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Pakistan