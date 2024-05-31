 Delhi High Court pulls up advocate for filing PIL to restrain media reporting on Maliwal ‘assault’ case : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • Delhi High Court pulls up advocate for filing PIL to restrain media reporting on Maliwal ‘assault’ case

Delhi High Court pulls up advocate for filing PIL to restrain media reporting on Maliwal ‘assault’ case

Petitioner wanted the court to take action against those deliberately disclosing the identity of the victim along with contents of FIR

Delhi High Court pulls up advocate for filing PIL to restrain media reporting on Maliwal ‘assault’ case

Photo for representational purpose only. File



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 31

The Delhi High Court on Friday pulled up a lawyer for filing a frivolous PIL to restrain the media from reporting the name of Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal in the “assault’ case in which Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar is the prime accused.

Noting that the petition was only for "publicity,” and there appeared to be a “political colour” to it, a Bench led by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan warned the lawyer that a complaint would be lodged against him with the bar council for filing such a petition without proper research.

“You are doing all this for publicity. A complaint should be made to the Bar Council of Delhi. What you are doing is not fair,” the Bench told advocate Sanser Pal Singh who was forced to withdraw the PIL.

“When the victim wants to talk about it then who are you to say anything about it? The victim is not complaining but you are complaining. What is the role of a third party in this? The victim is coming openly about it. It is very clear that your vision is coloured and blurred. You are not talking about victim shaming,” said the Bench which also included Justice Manmeet PS Arora.

“If the victim is going to television channels and talking about, who are you to file a public interest litigation?” it asked.

The petitioner wanted the court to take action against those deliberately disclosing the identity of the victim along with the contents of the FIR.

On behalf of the petitioner, advocate Yogesh Swaroop insisted that the victim’s name cannot be circulated in case of sensitive matters, including matters of section 354 (outraging modesty of woman) of the IPC and in the present case, FIR has been shown in news reports telecasted/published in news channels and news reports along with the name of victim which was against verdicts and guidelines of the Delhi High Court. (With PTI Inputs)

 

 

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arvind Kejriwal #Rajya Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Modi's 33-year-old picture with Murli Manohar Joshi goes viral as PM begins his 45-hour-long meditation in Kanyakumari

2
India

Police complaint filed against PM Modi over Mahatma Gandhi remarks

3
Haryana

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain-snatchers, video goes viral

4
India

China flexes muscle, places advanced stealth fighter jets 200 km from Sikkim

5
India

PM Modi begins ‘dhyan’ at Kanyakumari Vivekananda Rock Memorial

6
Punjab

Farmers again to head to Shambhu on Punjab-Haryana border on June 2

7
World

Donald Trump becomes first former US president to be convicted of felony

8
Punjab

Decisive moment: Amarinder exhorts people to vote for BJP

9
India

Prajwal Revanna interrogated by SIT after arrest on his return from Germany

10
Trending

Air India's Delhi-San Francisco flight delayed by 20 hours, passengers faint without AC amid heatwave

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Meta reveals how China-based network targeted India, Punjab and global Sikh community on Facebook and Instagram

Meta reveals how China-based network targeted India, Punjab and global Sikh community on Facebook and Instagram

The network also targeted multiple services like Telegram an...

GDP grows 7.8 per cent in March quarter, 8.2 per cent in FY’24

GDP grows 7.8 per cent in March quarter, 8.2 per cent in FY’24

China registers economic growth of 5.3 per cent in first thr...

13 poll personnel die in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur following fever, high BP: Hospital principal

13 poll personnel die in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur following fever, high BP: Hospital principal

The region has been witnessing unusually high temperatures f...

Karnataka sex scandal: Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna remanded in 7-day police custody

Karnataka sex scandal: Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna arrested on his return from Germany; remanded in 7-day police custody

33-year-old Prajwal has been booked in three cases of sexual...

Delhi govt moves Supreme Court, seeks direction to Haryana to release more water to crisis-hit capital

Delhi seeks Supreme Court direction to Haryana to release water flowing in from Himachal Pradesh to crisis-hit capital

The plea, filed by Delhi's Water Minister Atishi, has made t...


Cities

View All

Candidates make last-ditch efforts as campaigning ends

Candidates make last-ditch efforts as campaigning ends

INDIA bloc an alliance to protect ‘parivar’, ‘bhrashtachar’: Nadda

Political leaders have neither will nor interest in addressing green concerns: Pingalwara chief

DC office sends notice for absence from poll duty to dead employee

No point in voting for party with uncertain future: BJP spokesperson

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Padyatras mark last day of campaigning

Padyatras mark last day of campaigning

4K cops to be deployed on polling day

Chandigarh employees to get flats at 2008 rates, rules High Court

INDIA VOTES 2024: Tandon winds up election campaign with padyatra

Individuals refusing promotion tests, facing any disciplinary proceedings not entitled to assured career progression: AFT

Delhi hospital fire: Death toll rises to 7 as infant succumbs during treatment

Delhi hospital fire: Death toll rises to 7 as infant succumbs during treatment

Delhi court sends Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar in 14-day judicial custody in Maliwal 'assault' case

Swati Maliwal 'assault' case: Delhi High Court reserves order on maintainability of Bibhav Kumar's plea against arrest

Ex-soldier collapses on stage swaying to ‘Maa tujhe salaam’, audience continued clapping thinking fall was part of act

Delhi seeks Supreme Court direction to Haryana to release water flowing in from Himachal Pradesh to crisis-hit capital

Campaigning ends, over to voters now

Campaigning ends, over to voters now

16,01,826 to cast votes at 1,963 booths in Hoshiarpur

Modi cites Kashi connect to woo SC voters

Canada deportation case accused Mishra sentenced to three-year jail

CPM’s Yechury targets BJP over ‘bulldozer rajneeti’

Now, it’s over to electorate

Now, it’s over to electorate

Post-poll, AAP may join hands with Congress in state as well: Arora

Rape victim protesting against Bains thrashed by group

Candidates make last-ditch efforts to lure voters

Gajjanmajra family goes full steam in canvassing for GP

Massive fire breaks out in Patiala, over 15 booths in cloth market gutted

Massive fire breaks out in Patiala, over 15 booths in cloth market gutted

Decisive moment: Amarinder exhorts people to vote for BJP

Kejriwal makes last-ditch effort to woo state voters

Dry day declared; police, excise teams to check liquor inflow

Politics takes centre stage at ‘pind di satth’