Delhi High Court questions govt over delay in distribution of books in schools

New Delhi, May 7
The Delhi HC on Tuesday questioned the authorities over the delay in the distribution of books in government schools, and observed that the academic year’s first session has virtually gone by without books.
The court asked the authorities the reason for the delay in undertaking the exercise when it was the government that was spending money on the publication and distribution of books.
“Why is this happening? When you are spending the money, you are distributing the books, why should you distribute it late? Why can’t it be done on time?” the Bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora asked.
Even as the court was told that there was a change in the syllabus of certain classes that led to the delay, the court remarked that “in private schools, teaching must be going on”.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
AstraZeneca withdraws Covid vaccine globally
According to media reports, the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker has ...
Canada's ex-minister rubbishes report claiming Trudeau was forced to accept meeting on Sikh activists to land in Punjab during 2018 trip
Reports say Capt Amarinder Singh had then handed Trudeau and...
3 Independent MLAs withdraw support to Haryana Government
Government is in 'safe zone' as there can’t be a no-trust mo...
Jyoti Malhotra appointed first woman Editor-in-Chief of The Tribune Group
Ms Malhotra will assume charge on May 14
Army jawan held for demanding Rs 2.5 crore from Sena (UBT) leader to manipulate EVMs
The accused is a resident of Pathardi in Maharashtra’s Ahmed...