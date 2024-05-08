Delhi High Court questions govt over delay in distribution of books in schools

PTI

New Delhi, May 7

The Delhi HC on Tuesday questioned the authorities over the delay in the distribution of books in government schools, and observed that the academic year’s first session has virtually gone by without books.

The court asked the authorities the reason for the delay in undertaking the exercise when it was the government that was spending money on the publication and distribution of books.

“Why is this happening? When you are spending the money, you are distributing the books, why should you distribute it late? Why can’t it be done on time?” the Bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora asked.

Even as the court was told that there was a change in the syllabus of certain classes that led to the delay, the court remarked that “in private schools, teaching must be going on”.