Delhi High Court refuses to stay Lokpal proceedings against ex-IAS officer

PTI

New Delhi, May 14

The Delhi High Court has refused to interfere with Lokpal proceedings initiated against ex-IAS officer Ramesh Abhishek for alleged possession of disproportionate assets.

Justice Prathiba M Singh, while dealing with former Forward Markets Commission Chairman's challenge to an order passed by the Lokpal directing a probe by the Enforcement Directorate, said repeated petitions to interdict the proceedings before the ombudsman would defeat the purpose of the law.

The petitioner, who retired in July 2019, assailed the Lokpal proceedings on several grounds, including that under the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, an enquiry can relate to only the period during which the public servant is holding a position in serving capacity.

The judge noted in the present case, an order for initiating prosecution against the petitioner was yet to be passed and the investigating agency was also yet to file its final report in the matter. It clarified that the petitioner may move an appropriate application before Lokpal for dealing with the findings at an appropriate stage.

“The entire matter is under consideration of the Lokpal and challenge in the present petition is to stop the investigation by Lokpal which this Court is not inclined to do at this stage,” said the court in its order passed on May 10.