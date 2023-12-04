 Delhi High Court seeks Centre’s stand on PIL against use of public servants, Army for political propaganda : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • Delhi High Court seeks Centre’s stand on PIL against use of public servants, Army for political propaganda

Delhi High Court seeks Centre’s stand on PIL against use of public servants, Army for political propaganda

The matter will be heard next on January 5

Delhi High Court seeks Centre’s stand on PIL against use of public servants, Army for political propaganda

Photo for representational purpose only. File



PTI

New Delhi, December 4

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the Centre’s stand on a PIL against the alleged use of public servants and defence personnel to spread “political propaganda” by showcasing the achievements of the government in the last nine years.

A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan observed though there should not be any objection to a government popularising its welfare schemes but asked the Central Government counsel to take instructions on publicising the work done in the last nine years.

“You can say recent. Why nine years?... Make it recent issues or developments,” the bench, also comprising Justice Mini Pushkara, said.

Petitioners EAS Sarma and Jagdeep S Chhokar, represented by lawyer Prashant Bhushan, said several selfie points were being installed with directions to soldiers to promote the work done by the ministry of defence, and public servants were being deployed as special officers in “Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra” to “canvass” for the ruling party in the upcoming elections.

Bhushan argued that the communications issued by controller general of defence accounts on October 9 and the department of personnel and training on October 17 about publicising the government’s development activities amounted to “corrupt practice” under the Representation of the People Act which prohibits the use of public servants for the benefit of the ruling party in elections.

The election of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was set aside for using government officials, he said.

“This is political propaganda of the government highlighting only achievement of the last nine years… It says nothing about the scheme. Exercise seems to be showing that government has conferred all kinds of benefits to people (but) it says nothing about the scheme... Unfortunate that public money is being used for government advertisement,” Bhushan argued as he objected to the presence of photographs of the prime minster at these exercises.

The court observed using the prime minister or chief minister’s picture was a norm and these could be seen on top of advertisements, unless the model code of conduct was in force, as they become “poster boy” of the ruling dispensation. Political propaganda, it said, includes using the name of the political party in such exercises.

“Every person wants to be aware of the latest schemes...people are uninformed,” the court said.

“Miners were trapped in the tunnel...If Indian Army wants to popularise that (their rescue work), I dont think there is a problem. There is no political party. There has to be a connection,” it said.

The court also asked the counsel for the Election Commission to seek instructions on the issue.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma opposed the petition and said the petitioners were wrongly assuming that the government was a political party.

“Government of India and party are different things. This is pure government, and for government, it is permissible. We will take instructions on nine years,” he said.

The petition said the government’s action of deploying public servants to showcase the achievements for a political purpose disturbs free and fair elections and the level playing field, which are essential parts of democracy.

“Centre’s brazen move, referred to above, has wider implications. Firstly, considering that the campaign to showcase the NDA government’s achievements, for the time being, will extend up to 25.01.2024, it will amount to deploying civil servants and public resources to influence the voters even during the 2024 Parliament elections,” the petition said.

“Secondly, the Centre’s move has set an unhealthy precedent to encourage the political leadership in each State going for elections to do likewise, deploying their government machinery and resources in electioneering, a situation that would certainly lead to anarchy and wholesale, irreversible erosion of democratic values,” it further asserted.

The matter will be heard next on January 5.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

AAP's dream to make inroads into Hindi heartland dashed

2
Entertainment

Bobby Deol teary eyed as audience shower 'Animal' with love, 'Lagta hai main sapna dekh raha hun'

3
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal's choices

4
India

Hat-trick in states guarantee of hat-trick in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi after BJP's big win in Assembly elections

5
India

Mizoram Election Results: ZPM gets majority, bags 26 of 40 seats; CM, Deputy CM among prominent losers

6
India

EC orders suspension of Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar hours after he meets state Congress chief Revanth Reddy amid vote counting

7
India

With his game-changer 'Ladli Behna' scheme, 'Mama' emerges hero of BJP's victory in Madhya Pradesh polls

8
India

BJP 3-1 sweep in state polls, bags Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh; Congress gets Telangana

9
Himachal

Himachal: Now, pay Rs 200 for trek to Triund

10
India

Election Results 2023: Suspense over who'll don CM's cap in 3 BJP states — Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

Don't Miss

View All
Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes
Trending

Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes

Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal’s choices
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal's choices

On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
India

NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Tunnel rescue: ‘Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga’
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: 'Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga'

Top News

Cyclone Michaung: Heavy rain pounds Chennai, nearby districts; hits rail and air services

Cyclone Michaung: Heavy rain pours misery in Chennai; leaves roads inundated, runway flooded

Chennai airport operations suspended from 9.40 am to 11 pm

Two pilots killed as trainer aircraft crashes in Hyderabad

Two pilots killed as trainer aircraft crashes near Hyderabad in Telangana

Court of Inquiry ordered to ascertain the cause of accident

Raghav Chadha’s suspension from Rajya Sabha revoked

AAP MP Raghav Chadha's suspension from Rajya Sabha revoked

Punjab MP was suspended on August 11

Mahua Moitra ‘expulsion report’ listed, but neither mentioned nor tabled in Lok Sabha

Mahua Moitra 'expulsion report' listed, but neither mentioned nor tabled in Lok Sabha

The report was mentioned in business list at number 5 in the...

Mizoram Election Results LIVE Updates: Counting begins for 40 seats amid exits polls predicting hung assembly

Mizoram Election Results: ZPM gets majority, bags 26 of 40 seats; CM, Deputy CM among prominent losers

BJP won Palak and Saiha seats


Cities

View All

16 cars, 25 motorcycles, 261 cops added to PCR fleet

Amritsar: 16 cars, 25 motorcycles, 261 cops added to PCR fleet

Rs 1.25 lakh fine collected from ticketless train passengers

Amritsar: BJP workers celebrate party win in three states

8.62 lakh metric tonnes of paddy arrives at grain markets in Amritsar district

After Congress, BJP asks aspirants to apply for civic body election ticket

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Muktsar man Diljeet Brar elected Speaker in Canada’s Manitoba Assembly

PGI ignored Fire Dept advice to shift batteries outside: Report

PGI ignored Fire Dept advice to shift batteries outside: Report

Chandigarh Mayoral poll: BJP to go with sole SC councillor Sonkar

Chandigarh Golf Club gets city's first pvt all-weather pool

Patiala: State BJP takes out celebration rally

3 held for theft at Sec 22 mobile store

SC extends interim bail granted to AAP leader Satyendar Jain till December 11

SC extends interim bail granted to AAP leader Satyendar Jain till December 11

Delhi continues to battle with ‘very poor’ air

Pollution linked to surge in heart attacks: Expert

Man arrested for killing brother-in-law

International Day of Persons with Disabilities observed

AAP leader found dead in car

AAP leader Sukhbir Singh found dead in car in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: Elderly man's murder case solved

Vehicle thief lands in police net

BJP workers celebrate win in MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan

Open house: What steps should the government take to resolve pending issues of farmers?

Railway underbridge remains in dark even during daytime

Railway underbridge remains in dark even during daytime

Assembly poll: BJP celebrates victory in 3 states

Ludhiana: Contraband being ‘delivered’ on doorstep via Facebook by Rajasthan-based supplier

Dog show-2023: Dogs remain man's best friend, says expert

Ticket checking drive yields Rs 1.25L

Marauding monkeys a threat to residents

Marauding monkeys a threat to residents

Youth dies in accident

Patiala: State BJP takes out celebration rally