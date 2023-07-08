 Delhi High Court seeks NDMC stand on plea against demolition of mosque : The Tribune India

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the stand of the New Delhi Municipal Council and police on a petition by the Delhi Waqf Board anticipating the demolition of a 150-year-old mosque at the Sunehri Bagh Road roundabout and asked the parties to carry out a joint inspection at the site. - File photo



PTI

New Delhi, July 7

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the stand of the New Delhi Municipal Council and police on a petition by the Delhi Waqf Board anticipating the demolition of a 150-year-old mosque at the Sunehri Bagh Road roundabout and asked the parties to carry out a joint inspection at the site.

Increased traffic at site

The petitioner submitted that the authorities carried out an inspection at the site without their presence on the basis of a letter from the traffic police asking the NDMC to examine the feasibility of redesigning the Sunehri Bagh roundabout in view of issues related to increased traffic at the location of the mosque

Justice Prateek Jalan issued notice on the plea, which sought to restrain the NDMC from causing any harm to the mosque, and said the matter has to be approached in a “practical” and “holistic” manner with both sides taking a reasonable view.

Indigenous properties have no immunity from acquisition as long as statutory conditions are met, the judge said, adding that his conscience has to be “satisfied” that “all religious structures are treated equally and policy on religious structures are applied equally”.

“Issue notice. The parties are directed to hold a joint inspection on July 12 at 3 pm and may fix further inspection as deemed necessary. NDMC is at liberty to give notice of inspection to any other authority,” the court said.

“The respondents will file response to the petition and necessary record in two weeks. Report of joint inspection be also placed,” it ordered.

As the counsel for the petitioner urged the court to direct maintenance of status quo, the counsel for the NDMC said the apprehension with respect to demolition of the mosque in the near future is misplaced.

Taking the stand on record, the court asked the NDMC to approach it in case of any change.

Advocate Wajeeh Shafiq, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the authorities carried out an inspection at the site without their presence on the basis of a letter from the traffic police asking the NDMC to examine the feasibility of redesigning the Sunehri Bagh roundabout in view of issues related to increased traffic at the location of the mosque.

The lawyer argued that the existence of the mosque was not the cause of traffic in the area and the intimation of inspection was received by the board on less than 24 hours’ notice.

“By the time, the said staff reached the spot, the purported joint inspection was over. However, from the Imam of the mosque, it is learnt that the respondents have inspected the mosque and instead of adopting other measures, the respondents are going to demolish the mosque,” the petition said.

The matter will be heard next on August 14.

