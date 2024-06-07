 Delhi High Court seeks NTA’s stand on plea concerning NEET answer key : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • Delhi High Court seeks NTA’s stand on plea concerning NEET answer key

Delhi High Court seeks NTA’s stand on plea concerning NEET answer key

“On June 3, the respondent published the final answer key. It was observed that for question no. 29 of Test Booklet Code R5, both options 2 and 4 were considered correct, contrary to the instructions that stated only one option could be correct,” the petition has said

Delhi High Court seeks NTA’s stand on plea concerning NEET answer key

Photo for representation: iStock



PTI

New Delhi, June 7

The Delhi High Court sought the National Testing Agency’s (NTA) stand on Friday on a petition filed by a NEET-UG candidate raising grievance regarding a question that had two correct answers in the answer key.

A vacation bench of Justice DK Sharma asked the NTA’s counsel to seek instructions on the petition, which has prayed that equal marks should be awarded to those who did not attempt the question as has been done for those who attempted either of the two correct answers.

The petition has said the principle of fairness in a competitive examination mandates that all candidates should be evaluated on an equal footing and alleged that the authorities compromised the fairness by awarding marks to two correct options when the instructions had clearly indicated that only one option was correct.

In order to avoid a negative impact on her score, the 17-year-old petitioner chose not to attempt the question and scored 633 out of 720 marks, with a total percentile of around 98 and an all-India rank close to 44,700 in the entrance examination, the plea has said.

The petitioner has said a single mark can significantly alter her all-India rank and therefore, sought a direction to NTA to correct and re-publish the NEET-UG 2024 results, ranks and percentiles based on the revised marks.

“On June 3, the respondent published the final answer key. It was observed that for question no. 29 of Test Booklet Code R5, both options 2 and 4 were considered correct, contrary to the instructions that stated only one option could be correct,” the petition has said.

“Not awarding marks in the case of a wrong question and forcing candidates to mark one, in the case of a question having two correct answers, is antithetical to the instruction that only one answer shall be right. It is submitted that it is extremely arbitrary for the respondent to expect candidates to attempt a wrong question, when there is negative marking and each mark can make a difference of hundreds of ranks, if not thousands,” it has added.

The plea has further said the results declared by the authorities were arbitrary and based on unfair grace marks given to various candidates, without the application of mind.

“After the publication of the final result, it was identified that 67 candidates achieved a perfect score (720/720). However, trends prior to 2024 present a significantly different picture,” the plea has said.

The matter would be heard next week. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh TRIBUNE EXCLUSIVE

CISF top official calls Kangana ‘slapgate’ emotional outburst by constable Kulwinder Kaur, says she’s apologetic now

2
Punjab

Farmers stand by CISF jawan who 'slapped' Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport, want dope test on the Mandi MP

3
Trending

Video: Irritated Kangana Ranaut gets into spat with reporters as she gets mobbed by them outside Parliament

4
India

No riders by allies, BJP to keep key ministries, Speaker’s post

5
Punjab

Kangana Ranaut ‘slap’ incident: Farmer unions rally behind CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur

6
Punjab

Tough for Amritpal Singh to walk free, even if NSA revoked

7
India

CISF staffer ‘slaps’ Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport, detained

8
Punjab

Getting offers from INDIA, NDA: Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa

9
Trending

Rs 1 lakh for parking, Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, money one will have to shell out to watch T20 India-Pakistan match in US

10
Jalandhar

Cobwebs, dust greet visitors at Jang-e-Azadi memorial at Kartarpur

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

President appoints Narendra Modi as PM-designate; oath on Sunday evening

President appoints Narendra Modi as PM-designate; oath on Sunday evening

Murmu hands over the letter of appointment to Modi, who call...

Achieving unanimity will be our aim in all decisions: Modi at NDA meet

Narendra Modi meets President Murmu, stakes claim to form NDA Government

‘Most successful alliance ever’: Modi after BJP-led NDA elec...

From ‘right leader at right time’ to ‘fevicol ka jod’, this is what allies said while backing Modi as PM

From ‘right leader at right time’ to ‘fevicol ka jod’, this is what allies said while backing Modi as PM

All NDA partners expressed unequivocal support to the PM and...

Kangana Ranaut slapgate: Mohali police book CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur

Kangana Ranaut slapgate: Mohali police book CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur

A case under Sections 323 and 341 of the IPC registered at t...

CISF top official calls Kangana ‘slapgate’ emotional outburst for woman cop, says she’s apologetic now

CISF top official calls Kangana ‘slapgate’ emotional outburst by constable Kulwinder Kaur, says she’s apologetic now

A complaint has been lodged against Kaur


Cities

View All

Dust storm, showers bring respite from searing heat

Dust storm, showers bring respite from searing heat

40th anniversary of Operation Blue Star passes off peacefully

Prices of mobile phones surge after police bust smuggling racket in Amritsar Central Jail

MC to start night sanitation in markets

Amritsar MC deploys water sprinkler to keep plants, surroundings cool

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Kangana Ranaut slapgate: Mohali police book CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur

Kangana Ranaut slapgate: Mohali police book CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur

CISF top official calls Kangana ‘slapgate’ emotional outburst by constable Kulwinder Kaur, says she’s apologetic now

Manish Tewari terms proposed power tariff hike in Chandigarh unjustified, asks regulatory commission to instead give 300 units for free

Kangana Ranaut ‘slap’ incident: Farmer unions rally behind CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur

Shocker: Chandigarh plans to raise power tariff by over 19%

ED opposes Arvind Kejriwal’s regular bail plea, claims it has ‘ample’ evidence to nail him

ED opposes Arvind Kejriwal’s regular bail plea, claims it has ‘ample’ evidence to nail him

Stop wastage of water in Capital, SC tells Delhi govt

Expanded Terminal 1 likely to open in June; working on boosting international passenger capacity: DIAL chief

AAP suspends ex-MLA Nitin Tyagi for ‘anti-party’ activities

India should promote culture of commercial arbitration: CJI DY Chandrachud

Cobwebs, dust greet visitors at Jang-e-Azadi

Cobwebs, dust greet visitors at Jang-e-Azadi memorial at Kartarpur

GST officer surrenders in court

Despite incentives, direct seeding of rice fails to enthuse Doaba farmers

Thunderstorm wreaks havoc in city

Phagwara girl turns author at 14, pens anthology of 30 poems

Squall disrupts power supply, uproots trees

Squall disrupts power supply, uproots trees

Anomalies found during hospital raids

21 booths polled less than 10% votes, 100 record highest turnout

BJP biggest gainer, AAP major loser in vote share from Ludhiana

Attacked with bricks, 48-year-old man succumbs to injuries

Journalist dies in mishap, kin seek compensation

Journalist dies in mishap, kin seek compensation

Operation Blue Star anniversary passes off peacefully in city

Now, access varsity results on DigiLocker