Delhi High Court seeks regular fire safety audits

PTI

New Delhi: The High Court here on Saturday directed the Delhi government to decide two representations seeking regular fire safety audits and framing of fire safety norms for small hospitals and nursing homes in the wake of a harrowing fire tragedy at a private neonatal nursing home that claimed the lives of seven newborns. A bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora, which conducted the court on a holiday, said the two petitions raising the issue of fire safety should be treated as representations by the government that shall decide them by passing detailed speaking orders within four weeks. PTI

In coma, retiring cop felicitated

New Delhi: A retiring head constable, who is in a coma for the last two years following an accident in southeast Delhi’s Sarita Vihar, has been felicitated by the Delhi Police. Deputy Commissioners of Police (traffic) Shashank Jaiswal and SK Singh on Friday felicitated head constable Raj Singh at his residence on his retirement. Raj was critically injured in a road accident while on duty and has remained in a coma since then, they said.