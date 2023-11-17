 Delhi High Court stays proceedings in money-laundering case against Hero Motocorp’s Pawan Munjal : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • Delhi High Court stays proceedings in money-laundering case against Hero Motocorp’s Pawan Munjal

Delhi High Court stays proceedings in money-laundering case against Hero Motocorp’s Pawan Munjal

Issues notice to investigating agency on Munjal’s petition

Delhi High Court stays proceedings in money-laundering case against Hero Motocorp’s Pawan Munjal

Photo for representational purpose only. File



PTI

New Delhi, November 17

The Delhi High Court on Friday stayed the proceedings against Hero Motocorp chairman Pawan Kant Munjal in a money-laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Justice Saurabh Banerjee issued notice to the investigating agency on Munjal’s petition against the ED case and granted it time to file its reply.

While granting the interim relief, the judge observed that a similar stay order was recently passed on the predicate offence under the Customs Act and the petitioner has been exonerated by the Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) in that matter.

“Accordingly, there shall be a stay of proceedings under the ECIR,” the court ordered.

The court clarified that the stay was in relation to the petitioner only and the ED was free to proceed further according to law.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had filed a prosecution complaint last year on charges of allegedly “carrying, attempting to export and illicit export of prohibited items, that is, foreign currency” against Munjal, a third party service provider company called SEMPL and individuals identified as Amit Bali, Hemant Dahiya, K R Raman and some others.

DRI, an investigation arm of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), filed a charge sheet before a Delhi court under section 135 of the Customs Act (evasion of duty or prohibitions) in the case.

Subsequently, ED registered the present case under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

On November 3, the high court stayed the proceedings in the DRI matter.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the petitioner, Friday argued that when the proceedings in the DRI case, i.e., the predicate offence has been stayed, the money-laundering case cannot go on.

“The cause of action is the (DRI) complaint. The show cause resulted in exoneration. In that case, the court has stayed the proceedings... then this ECIR, summons should be stayed. Result in this case will depend on the first matter,” the senior lawyer argued.

The ED counsel opposed the petition on the ground that it was not maintainable and was premature. He said money-laundering was a separate offence, which can be probed even if there was a stay order in the predicate offence.

Recently, ED alleged that Munjal used foreign currency issued in the name of others for his personal expenditure abroad to “override” RBI rules and attached his assets worth Rs 24.95 crore as part of a money laundering investigation.

Three immovable properties (in the form of lands) of Munjal located in Delhi have been provisionally attached under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the central agency said in a statement.

The ED has earlier carried out raids against Munjal and his companies in August after filing a criminal case under the PMLA against him.

The ED has said Salt Experience and Management Pvt Ltd (SEMPL) allegedly “illegally exported foreign currency equivalent to about Rs 54 crore to various countries during the period 2014-2015 to 2018-2019 which was ultimately used for personal expenses of P K Munjal”.

SEMPL, it has alleged, got issued foreign exchange to the tune of about Rs 14 crore in the name of its officials/ employees such as Hemant Dahiya, Mudit Aggarwal, Amit Makker, Gautam Kumar, Vikram Bajaj and Ketan Kakkar over and above the annual permissible limit of USD 2,50,000 in various financial years.

SEMPL has also drawn foreign exchange/ travel forex cards in huge amounts in the name of other employees who didn’t even travel abroad, it has claimed.

The matter would be heard next on March 21.

#Enforcement Directorate

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Netizens issue warnings to Amitabh Bachchan ahead of Team India's ICC World Cup final

2
J & K

PM Modi's life-size cutout draws visitors to Srinagar's Lal Chowk

3
Trending

Pakistan's Wasim Akram says 'embarrassed, I can't even…' on Sikander Bakht's comments over Rohit Sharma's toss technique

4
Bathinda

Amid Canada row, Punjab students explore Oz, UK for studies

5
India

India calls on Canada to respect Vienna convention on diplomatic relations

6
Trending

Now, deepfake video showing actress Kajol changing her outfit on camera goes viral

7
Punjab

9 Punjab DCs slapped notices over farm fires

8
Comment

Canada is no longer promised land for immigrants

9
Business

What happens to Sahara matter after Subrata Roy’s death? Sebi chief explains

10
India

Air India pilot dies after showing signs of discomfort during training session

Don't Miss

View All
80 yrs on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension
Punjab

80 years on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension

Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country
J & K

Kashmir: Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country

No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Top News

High Court sets aside Haryana law providing 75% quota in private sector jobs

High Court sets aside Haryana law providing 75 per cent quota in private sector jobs

The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, ...

Polling begins for 230 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Assembly election LIVE Updates: 60% voter turnout recorded in MP till 3 pm, 55% in Chhattisgarh

Voting is under way in 64,626 polling stations set up in the...

PM Modi raises 'deepfake' issue, says ‘saw a video where i was singing'

PM Modi raises 'deepfake' issue, says media must educate people

Flagging the misuse of AI for creating 'deepfakes', he says ...

ICC World Cup 2023: Hotel room tariff in Ahmedabad skyrockets to Rs 2 lakh ahead of India-Australia final

ICC World Cup 2023: Hotel room tariff in Ahmedabad skyrockets to Rs 2 lakh ahead of India-Australia final

Airfares too soar up to three to five times

Anti-terror operation in J-K’s Kulgam enters second day

5 Lashkar terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Kulgam

The bodies of the slain terrorists are located through drone...


Cities

View All

ASI found shot dead under mysterious circumstances in Amritsar

ASI found dead under mysterious circumstances in Amritsar

Tarn Taran: Woman, daughter-in-law shot at over ancestral land dispute

6 more farmers booked for burning crop residue in Amritsar district

Amritsar district admn forms panel to look into High Court orders on compensation in dog bite cases

Exercise can help prevent diabetes, say health experts

Amid Canada row, students explore Oz, UK for studies

Amid Canada row, Punjab students explore Oz, UK for studies

Bathinda Mayor loses no-confidence motion

Bathinda: 'Sextortion' trap gets wider, victims end up paying money to scammers

Youth attacked in Bathinda

Two held for desecration of Gutka Sahib

Art historian BN Goswamy passes away at 92

Art historian BN Goswamy passes away at 92

High Court sets aside Haryana law providing 75 per cent quota in private sector jobs

BN Goswamy ruled the hearts of art lovers

No takers for 88 leasehold commercial units of Chandigarh Housing Board

Shorter route to Mohali airport: Banwarilal Purohit approves acquisition of land through negotiation

Delhi Police trace stolen dog that had Rs 1L reward for 'safe recovery'

Delhi Police trace stolen dog that had Rs 1 lakh reward for 'safe recovery'

Delhi air quality close to 'severe plus' category, odd-even scheme on anvil

AQI rises to 419, Delhi forms 6-member task force to rigorously enforce GRAP

Owner of Delhi medical facility arrested for post-surgery deaths

Two academic blocks at DTU inaugurated

10 masked men attack elderly couple in house

Jalandhar: 10 masked men attack elderly couple in house

Kapurthala farmer alleges illegal mining on his land by Gujarat-based company

Jalandhar court acquits drug lord, wife, son in assault case

Projects worth Rs 867 cr to be launched in Mann-Kejriwal rally in Hoshiarpur: Brahm Shankar Jimpa

50 families join AAP in Phagwara

Cycle rally creates history, enters record books

Cycle rally creates history, enters record books

110 fresh cases of stubble burning, count 1,634

Mishandling alleged at Mini-Secretariat multi-level parking lot

Jagraon overshadows Khanna in paddy arrival, procurement

A first: Punjab maps stray animal hotspots, 95 of 109 in Malwa

DC, SSP visit hotspots of stubble burning in Nabha

DC, SSP visit hotspots of stubble burning in Nabha

National Lok Adalat on Dec 9

90 units of blood collected at camp

PPS students take part in international conference

Mata Gujri College win bronze in chess competition