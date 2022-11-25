 Delhi High Court stays results of Army Dental Corps recruitment after women cite gender discrimination : The Tribune India

Delhi High Court stays results of Army Dental Corps recruitment after women cite gender discrimination

Petitioners averred that out of a total of 30 vacancies, the Army has reserved 27 seats for men and only three were available for women

Delhi High Court stays results of Army Dental Corps recruitment after women cite gender discrimination

Photo used for representational purpose only. File Photo



Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, November 25

Close on the heels of the Punjab and Haryana High Court taking cognizance of “gender discrimination” in the Army Dental Corps (ADC) where 90 percent vacancies were reserved for male candidates, the Delhi High Court has directed that the results of the ongoing recruitment process would not be declared till further orders.

Acting on a petition filed by Dr Gopika Nair and several other affected dentists, the High Court's bench comprising Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Saurabh Banerjee has issued notice to the central government.

The petitioners have averred that out of a total of 30 vacancies, the Army has reserved 27 seats for men and only three were available for women. The clearing of National Eligibility and Entrance Test for Masters in Dental Sciences (NEET-MDS) is a qualifier for applying for ADC and while males till the NEET rank of 2,934 have been called for interview, women only till the rank of 235 were made eligible to attend the interview.

It has also been contended that recruitment in ADC, which is permissible upto the age of 45 years, was gender-neutral till last year and such recruitment where rules permit both males and females to join cannot be made amenable to reservation for men as it is impermissible under Articles 15 and 16 of the Constitution of India. 

The petitioner have also referred to some recent judgments of the Supreme Court which have called for equality in opportunity of employment in the defence services, except combat arms.

In a petition heard last month by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, a bench comprising Justice GS Sandhawalia and Justice Jagmohan Bansal had directed that the woman petitioner should be interviewed provisionally and the results of the ADC recruitment shall remain subject to the outcome of the petition.

Meanwhile, some officials have also pointed out earlier that the Prime Minster and Defence Minister have both batted for gender-parity in the military, which has also been the officially stated policy of the government. 

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjabi-origin man regrets moving to Canada, says school student stabbed his teenage son in the heart

2
Nation

Immunity to Saudi ruler: India upset at 'unnecessary' reference to PM Modi by US official

3
Diaspora

Punjab's Rajwinder Singh, who had Rs 5.3 crore reward on his head for killing Australian woman, arrested in Delhi

4
Nation

'No sporting black, religious thread; grey hair not permitted, bald look allowed': Air India's new grooming guidelines for cabin crew

5
Chandigarh

Audi, Chevrolet Cruze cars parked at Chandigarh hotel for 4 years to be auctioned as their owners had failed to pay hefty hotel bills

6
Trending

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor name their daughter 'Raha', new mommy explains what it means

7
Nation

Ex-ISI boss Lt General Asim Munir is Pakistan army chief, played role in Pulwama

8
World

Indian-origin teenager killed in Canada school

9
Nation

India must be cautious in dealing with US: Army ex-chief General Bikram Singh

10
Sports

Ronaldo makes World Cup history, Portugal beats Ghana 3-2

Don't Miss

View All
School student stabbed my teenage son in the heart, says Punjabi-origin man who regrets moving to Canada
Punjab

Punjabi-origin man regrets moving to Canada, says school student stabbed his teenage son in the heart

Village with Adifference!
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's Rurka Kalan: Village with a difference!

Chandigarh’s Payal Kanwar gets French honour for furthering ties with India
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Payal Kanwar gets French honour for furthering ties with India

Barnala couple shows the way, uses stubble to grow vegetables
Punjab

Barnala couple shows the way, uses stubble to grow vegetables

Watch: Adorable video of little girl chanting Hanuman ‘bhajan’ goes viral; her devotion is too-cute-to-miss
Trending

Watch: Adorable video of little girl chanting Hanuman 'bhajan' goes viral; her devotion is too-cute-to-miss

Richa Chadha under fire for tweet 'Galwan says hi', slammed for mocking Indian army
Trending

Richa Chadha under fire for tweet 'Galwan says hi'; slammed for 'mocking' Army

IIT graduate quits lucrative job to spend time with newborn daughter, netizens react
Trending

IIT graduate quits lucrative job to spend time with newborn daughter, netizens divided

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on November 28
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on November 28

Top News

Nation 1st, no individual or relationship bigger than the country: PM Modi

Nation first, no individual or relationship bigger than the country: PM Modi

Says legendary warriors inspire us to rise above dynasties a...

‘Conspiracy’ by BJP to assassinate Arvind Kejriwal, alleges Manish Sisodia; demands probe

BJP conspiring to assassinate Arvind Kejriwal, says Manish Sisodia; saffron party rejects charge

Latching on to the remarks by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, the deput...

Punjabi-origin man Rajwinder Singh, who had Rs 5.3 crore reward on his head for killing woman in Australia, arrested in Delhi

Punjab's Rajwinder Singh, who had Rs 5.3 crore reward on his head for killing Australian woman, arrested in Delhi

Suitcase with body parts found in Faridabad; police suspect links with Shraddha murder

Suitcase with body parts found in Faridabad; police suspect links with Shraddha murder case

The Faridabad police have contacted Delhi Police following t...

BJP, Congress clash over ‘video’ featuring ‘Hail Pakistan’ slogans at Bharat Jodo Yatra

BJP, Congress clash over 'video' featuring 'Hail Pakistan' slogans at Bharat Jodo Yatra

The video has been doing the rounds on Twitter


Cities

View All

2 back-to-back snatchings rock Amritsar

2 back-to-back snatchings rock Amritsar

Amritsar: Absence of double dustbins a hindrance to segregation of waste

Kanungo held for taking bribe in Tarn Taran

Five Sikh high priests to hold meeting at Akal Takht on November 26

Talks fail, specially abled refuse to lift dharna

25-year-old critical after ‘overdose’

25-year-old critical after drug ‘overdose’ in Bathinda

Four milk product samples from Bathinda village fail quality test

Chandigarh: Cars of 2 hotel guests to go under hammer

Audi, Chevrolet Cruze cars parked at Chandigarh hotel for 4 years to be auctioned as their owners had failed to pay hefty hotel bills

Samyukta Kisan Morcha to launch second phase of farmers’ agitation from Mohali on Saturday; will submit memorandum to Punjab Governor

NIA court extends police remand of terrorist Khanpuria by 4 days

Mohali court extends gangster Deepak Tinu’s police remand by 4 days

16 tourists injured as Manali-Chandigarh bus overturns near Bilaspur in Himachal

Delhi MC polls: BJP manifesto promises 100 pc garbage processing, bringing all services online

Delhi MC polls: BJP manifesto promises 100 pc garbage processing, bringing all services online

More than 100 shops gutted in fire at wholesale market in Delhi's Chandni Chowk

Delhi Police oppose Umar Khalid’s interim bail plea, warn of unrest

BJP conspiring to assassinate Arvind Kejriwal, says Manish Sisodia; saffron party rejects charge

Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leadership responsible for death of party leader Sandip Bhardwaj, alleges BJP's Manoj Tiwari

2 days on, tractor trolleys lifting city waste off road over non-payment

2 days on, tractor trolleys lifting Jalandhar city waste off road over non-payment

Jalandhar: Career guidance mela concludes

Book exchange event gets a good response in Jalandhar

Jalandhar's Rurka Kalan: Village with a difference!

Adampur airport renovation near complete, approach road not ready

Couple held for looting car-borne K’thala man

Couple held for looting car-borne Kapurthala man

Vehicle thief held, 10 two-wheelers seized

Nihang booked for making 'threatening' remarks against Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring

Man booked for abetting son's suicide

No fresh case of virus in Ludhiana

Posh areas breeding sites: Patiala MC

Posh areas mosquitoe breeding sites, says Patiala MC

Patiala: Farmers’ protest leads to snarl-ups

3-day international conference on role of ergonomics kicks off at Punjabi University, Patiala

Patiala: Villagers protest over sarpanch's suicide

Experts dwell on new trends in Indian politics