Delhi High Court to livestream court proceedings from tomorrow

New Delhi, October 9

The Delhi High Court on Monday announced that it will start on October 11 live streaming of proceedings in the court presided by its Chief Justice, in pursuit of greater access to justice.

A communication issued by the high court said that the streaming link will be available on its official website and for now, live streaming will be done on a case-to-case basis.

“In pursuit of greater access to justice, the High Court of Delhi is going to start the live streaming of court proceedings on October, 11 at 10:30 am in Court No. 1 (comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula) in an identified matter,” the note said.

“For now, the live streaming of court proceedings will be conducted on case to case basis, as per the directions of the Hon’ble Court,” it added. Court no. 1 of the high court generally deals with public interest litigations. The live streaming of court proceedings will soon also start in high court’s court no. 39 where another division bench conducts its proceedings, the note said.

The communication clarified that the live streamed content is for information purpose only and shall not constitute the official record of the court proceedings.

It also said that no person/entity, including print and electronic media, and social media platforms, other than those authorised, shall record, share and/or disseminate the content.

In January, the high court had notified the rules for live streaming and recording of proceedings. — PTI

