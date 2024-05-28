Delhi High Court waives Rs 1 lakh cost on lawyer

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday waived the cost of Rs 1 lakh imposed on a lawyer for his public interest litigation (PIL) seeking appropriate arrangements for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to run his government from jail. The high court noted that the petitioner advocate has acknowledged his mistake and directed him to do community service in accordance with the directions of the Delhi State Legal Services Authority. The court, however, directed the petitioner that in case he files any petition in future, he should attach with it a copy of the costs order as well as the waiver order. PTI
Fire breaks out in train pantograph
New Delhi: A pantograph of a Delhi Metro train caught fire at the Rajiv Chowk station on Monday evening due to some external material getting caught between it and the overhead equipment for electrification, the DMRC said in a statement. A video of the incident is circulating online. In the video, the train doors are open and passengers are seen recording videos of the fire on their mobile phones. PTI
Up in flames: Smoke billows out after a car caught fire near the Indira Gandhi International Airport’s Terminal 1 in New Delhi on Monday. No one was injured in the blaze.
