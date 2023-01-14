Delhi horror: 11 cops suspended on MHA directive

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 13

Acting against “erring cops” following a direction from the MHA, the Delhi Police today suspended 11 personnel, who were on PCR vans and picket duty on the route on which 20-year-old Anjali Singh was killed after being dragged under a car from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala, officials said.

The MHA had yesterday directed the police to suspend all its personnel deployed on the route following a report submitted by an inquiry committee headed by Special Commissioner Shalini Singh.

A senior police official said five personnel on two pickets and six on three PCR vans had been suspended. “Two of them are sub-inspectors, four assistant sub-inspectors, four head constables and one constable,” the official said.

The MHA, in its direction to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, has also asked him to serve show-cause notices on the supervisory officers of the PCR vans and police pickets for “dereliction of duty”. Meanwhile, the forensic science laboratory today handed over the blood sample report of the accused, which will reveal if they were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, sources said.

Anjali Singh was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for several kilometres.