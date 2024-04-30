Delhi hospital in Shahdara receives bomb threat email, probe on

New Delhi, April 30
The Chacha Nehru Hospital in Shahdara here received a bomb-threat email on Tuesday morning, police said.
Bomb Detection Team, Bomb Disposal Squad, a team of Delhi Fire Service and local police immediately reached the children's hospital. A search operation is being conducted, police said.
One of the hospital's staff member received the bomb-threat mail around 10 am and informed the police, they said.
The premises were evacuated and searches are underway. However, nothing has been recovered so far, they added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
JD(S) suspends MP Prajwal Revanna over Karnataka ‘sex scandal’ row as pressure mounts ahead of Lok Sabha 3rd phase polls
The government has constituted a Special Investigation Team ...
Unwarranted, unsubstantiated imputations: MEA on US media report on Gurpatwant Pannun case
The report, citing unnamed sources, named a RAW officer in c...
Patanjali advertisement case: Supreme Court pulls up Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority for inaction
The Bench observed it appeared that licensing authority got ...
7 Naxalites killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh
An AK-47 rifle and cache of other weapons and explosives wer...
International students in Canada will be allowed to work only 24 hours a week from September
The temporary policy allowing students to work more than 20 ...