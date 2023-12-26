Delhi hotelier gets extortion call from ‘Goldy Brar’ gang

PTI

New Delhi, December 25

The Delhi Police has filed an FIR against some unidentified people allegedly associated with the Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang for reportedly making an extortion call to a local hotelier.

According to a complaint filed by a South Delhi-based hotel owner, he had received threatening messages and calls from an international number on December 18 and 20. The caller allegedly demanded money from the hotelier and also asked him to leave possession of the land on which his hotel was built.

The hotelier received a voice message on WhatsApp on December 18, asking him to vacate the land. The same day, he also got a WhatsApp call from the same international number, in which the caller identified himself as a member of the Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The complainant said he was given two days’ time to vacate the land and to hand over money to some residents of Nuna Majra.

An FIR has been registered under Section 387 (putting a person in fear of death or of grievous hurt in order to commit extortion) of the IPC, and an investigation is under way. Gangster Goldy Brar, who is suspected to be hiding in the US, has allegedly been involved in threatening several businessmen in Delhi-NCR in the past few months, a police officer said. Just a week ago, two members of his gang were arrested by the crime branch for opening fire at the office of a businessman in Dwarka at the behest of Brar. The gangster reportedly had a hand in making threatening calls to Bollywood singers like Honey Singh and Gippy Grewal in the past. Lawrence Bishnoi, on the other hand, is lodged in a Gujarat jail. His gang had claimed responsibility for the slaying of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was gunned down in May last year.

