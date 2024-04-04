Delhi Jal Board: No shortfall in water supply

New Delhi, April 3
The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) dismissed reports of a significant decrease in daily water production and supply, refuting claims of water shortages affecting the people of Delhi.
Following residents’ complaints, Water Minister Atishi instructed the Chief Secretary to assess the water supply situation in the Capital.
In a statement, the DJB emphasised, “Such concerns and reports lack merit and are not substantiated by facts or data. The DJB confirms that there has been no shortfall or reduction in water supply, and the optimal amount of water is being produced and supplied daily to the people of Delhi through the piped network and an adequate number of tankers in critical areas.”
According to the DJB data, the average production and supply of water during the preceding 10 days in March-April stood at 990.18 million gallons per day (MGD), surpassing last year’s figure of 967.46 MGD during the same period.
The DJB also noted that measures are underway to address the persistent issue of high ammonia content in raw water.
